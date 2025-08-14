8 ways to help teenagers make the most of university life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers will soon be starting new lives away from home after securing places at university.

Many parents will be anxious about how their kids will cope with the new academic demands and living independently. So to help both new students and their parents, sixth form and university teachers Dr Jo Phillips and Martin Griffin have teamed up to write The Backpacker’s Guide to University, sharing advice on how new students can make the most of their time in further education by adjusting to university study, campus life and independent living and learning.

Griffin, who’s taught in sixth-form colleges and now trains teachers to help students perform at their best, says: “As parents of a teenager, we appreciate the anxiety that comes when a young person is about to go to university – it’s normal to wonder how on earth they’ll cope with the demands of this new way of life.

“While trying to stay strong for their sake, you feel the heartache of supporting them from a distance, knowing that university is not quite the same carefree experience it once was.”

And Phillips, who taught in sixth-form colleges before moving into higher education, and now teaches landscape architecture at the University of Sheffield, adds:“Between us, we have 45 years of experience teaching A-level and undergraduate students, and The Backpacker’s Guide to University is a distillation of that experience.

“We love teaching teenagers, but they aren’t always well-informed and prepared for the university experience.”

Here’s their advice on making the most of university life for both students and parents…

1. Don’t just wait for instructions

Griffin explains it’s important for young people to be proactive when they’re at university, rather than just waiting to be told what to do.

He says: “It’s worth reminding your teenager that university is a journey that can be travelled in different ways. We use the metaphor of backpacker versus tourist – backpackers are explorers, with a bias towards action, whereas tourists wait for instruction or entertainment.

“To get the most out of university, students need to try and be as ‘backpacker’ as possible, as the way to successfully navigate higher education is to nurture a mindset of enthusiasm for embracing rich new experiences.”

2. Help them handle impostor syndrome

It’s easy to see why teens starting at university may feel like everyone apart from themselves knows what they’re doing, without taking a step back to realise that although others may look like they’ve got it sussed, in reality they’re all in the same unsteady boat, even if they hide it well.

“Everyone experiences impostor syndrome,” explains Phillips. “We’ve all had that feeling that we don’t belong or aren’t matching up to our peers, and new undergraduates can be especially susceptible to this.”

She points out that sometimes this feeling can turn into negative self-talk about not belonging, but says parents can help by encouraging them to reflect on their strengths by writing a list of their achievements so far before they go to university.

“After their first month, suggest they make another list of the things they’ve learned,” she advises. “What do they understand now that they didn’t 30 days ago? This is a powerful tool to build confidence.”

3. Get them to join societies

Starting university is a great opportunity to try new things, make friends and have different experiences, and Phillips suggests parents give their teens a head start by getting them to find the societies section of the university website to see what’s on offer. “Most universities have hundreds of societies,” she says. “All are zero-pressure opportunities to find relaxation, escapism and connection.”

4. Making friends tips

First-year students may be concerned about how they’ll make friends when they start uni, but Griffin says parents should reassure them, and help with a few simple suggestions.

Using opportunities cultivated in university classes can help students make connections with their peers. “Classroom discussions and focus groups are a chance to throw yourself in,” explains Griffin.

Visiting cafes on campus and striking up conversations in the queue can help, he says, as can being helpful and supportive to others. “Focusing on supporting someone else helps build connections and allows you to put your own worries aside.”

5. Timetabling

University offers a new level of independence, but time often needs managing, so Phillips suggests parents encourage their new students to create a timetable outlining how their academic, social and home lives can mesh together.

“Scheduling is something all adults have grown used to, and what seems obvious to us might not be to a fledgling student,” she points out. “Introduce your undergraduate to the idea of the timetable – the university provides some structure, but it’s on the individual student to sit down and plan the rest.

“Giving them a heads-up about scheduling reduces the shock when they first realise they’ll need to steer their own ship.”

6. Map it out

Before your teen goes, get them to do an online campus tour to help them get familiar with their new surroundings, and once they’ve arrived, suggest they get hold of a campus map so they can learn even more about where things are located. “They could soon be the person on their course who knows where everything is, and who others ask for help,” says Griffin.

7. Stress the importance of re-routing

It’s not just travel that sometimes needs re-routing, it’s day-to-day life too, and Phillips explains: “Undergraduates with the backpacker mindset get used to adapting, and when a problem occurs on their planned route, they switch paths.”

For example, she says a lecturer might be off campus on the day your teen wanted to see them, a deadline might change unexpectedly, or written feedback on an essay might not seem clear.

She advises: “Be upfront with your child and emphasise how well-equipped they are to solve small problems and re-route. Persistence takes practice.”

8. Ask for help

Make sure your child knows there are many people at their university who will help them in all kinds of ways, and suggest they make a list of their contact details, which should be found in the student handbook for their course, and on the student union or university websites. Phillips suggests the list could include learning support, counselling and health services, local NHS services and people linked to their academic department, such as their tutor or student welfare officer.

The Backpacker’s Guide to University by Dr Jo Phillips and Martin Griffin is available from Crown House Publishing from August 15, and from other retailers from August 22, priced £14.99.