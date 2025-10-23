How does sugar affect our heart health?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research suggests that limiting sugar during pregnancy and the first two years of life can have lasting benefits for our heart health.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), looked at 63,433 people from the UK Biobank born between October 1951 and March 1956 with no history of heart disease, and from this compared 40,063 people exposed to sugar rationing between 1940 and 1953 with 23,370 people who were not.

They found that those who had sugar restricted during the time of pregnancy and in the first two years of life, compared with people never exposed to rationing, had a 20% lower risk of heart disease, 25% lower risk of heart attack, 26% lower risk of heart failure, atrial fibrillation (24%), stroke (31%), and cardiovascular death (27%).

We spoke to Dr Oliver Guttmann, consultant cardiologist at The Wellington Hospital, part of HCA Healthcare UK, to find out exactly how sugar can affect our heart health.

What immediate/short term effects can eating sugar have on our heart?

“If you have a lot of sugar at once, it can increase your blood pressure and increase your heart rate in the short term,” says Guttmann. “A big sugary meal, for example, can cause your heart rate to be a bit faster because your body has to work harder to manage the increased level of blood sugar.

“That is why sometime people say they are experiencing heart palpitations after they eat something really sugary.”

What long-term effects can consuming lots of sugar have on our heart?

Increased risk of heart disease

“Over time, high sugar intake can cause very chronic low-grade inflammation and high blood pressure that can cause extra strain on the heart, which can increase the risk of heart disease,” says Guttmann.

Increased LDL cholesterol levels

“High consumption of sugar, especially refined sugars, can sometimes raise the level of the “bad” cholesterol LDL (low-density lipoprotein) over time and lower the level of the good cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein, HDL),” says Guttmann. “High LDLs over time can harden the arteries, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes.”

Increased risk of weight gain and diabetes

“If you have a lot of sugar over prolonged periods, then there is a risk of obesity,” says Guttmann. “A higher body weight can increase your risk of high cholesterol levels and blood pressure, which are major risk factors of type 2 diabetes. Additionally, high blood sugars over a long time can lead to insulin resistance and increase the risk of diabetes.

“So, it’s a bit of a vicious circle, everything can work together to cause a problem.”

Increased risk of stroke and heart attacks

“Stroke and heart attacks are always the things we talk about when it comes to heart health, and they usually happen when you get furring of the arteries,” says Guttmann. “Furring makes the blood vessels tighter and more narrow over time.

“High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking and family history are the main risk factors for furring – and high sugar intake can worsen many of these things.

“In addition, excess consumption of sugar cause your triglycerides to go up, which are a certain kind of fat, which can also contribute to the narrowing and hardening of the arteries.”

These risks increase as we age.

“As you get older you are at higher risk of heart problems because everything accumulates,” says Guttmann. “For example, if you’re 60 and have 40 years of a bad diet, that will increase your risk of getting heart problems.”

What lifestyle changes would you recommend to counteract or reduce the effects of sugar?

Diet

“It is important to have a balanced diet and to limit the amount of sugar and sugary foods and drinks you consume,” says Guttmann. “If you want to make something sweeter, considering having something like fruit juice or honey instead.”

Government guidance recommends that adults should have no more than 30g of free sugars a day (roughly equivalent to seven sugar cubes), according to the NHS website.

Exercise

“Regular exercise helps increase your heart rate during activity, which strengthens your heart, and over time it helps lower your resting blood pressure,” says Guttmann. “It also helps burn sugar and fat, and can decrease your cholesterol levels over time. Generally about 150 minutes of exercise a week is recommended.”

What checks can people do to make sure their heart is healthy?

“If you’re very fit and healthy and you don’t have any other medical problems, I think checking your blood pressure and your cholesterol once a year is reasonable,” says Guttmann. “However, if you have a history of high blood pressure or heart attacks in the family, or if you’re diabetic or if you smoke you should have it checked more frequently.”