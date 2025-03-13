How to recognise toxic productivity, and what to do about it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Driven by hustle culture and social media pressures, toxic productivity is increasingly affecting individuals across all aspects of their lives.

Tamu Thomas, a holistic life coach and author of Women Who Work Too Much, defines the phenomenon as “the obsessive compulsive need to be productive at all times”.

The compulsion extends beyond the workplace, impacting people’s ability to rest, fostering guilt around taking breaks, and creating a constant pressure to maximise the way they use their time.

A recent survey conducted by Employment Hero, an employment software firm, underscores the gender disparity in burnout experiences. The survey of 1,020 individuals revealed that 69 per cent of women reported workplace burnout, compared to 56 per cent of men.

Ms Thomas attributes this disparity to societal expectations placed upon women.

"Women are sold the idea that we can have it all," she explains.

This notion, originating in the late 1970s and early 1980s during a period of economic downturn, promoted the ideal of women simultaneously excelling in their careers and personal lives. However, systemic support and infrastructure to facilitate this balance were lacking.

Furthermore, women who did take breaks faced criticism and were often labelled as lazy, unserious, or lacking ambition, she says.

This created a double bind, pressuring women to constantly strive for productivity while simultaneously denying them the necessary support systems.

open image in gallery Tamu Thomas is the author of ‘Women Who Work Too Much’

“Women have been doing unpaid labour for so long that we are used to taking on more,” says author and founder of F*ck Being Humble, Stefanie Sword-Williams, who faced toxic productivity head-on in 2024.

“We are also used to doing more without any recognition and as a result we don’t even realise when we’re throwing ourselves into toxic productivity.”

What are the signs of burnout?

“Each individual is different however some minor signs are feeling like every day is Groundhog Day. The things you used to have zest and excitement for no longer work or perhaps you’re more irritable than usual,” says Ms Thomas.

“You also have less capacity for things other than work and let go of the things that give you joy. Another common occurrence for women I speak to is undereating or forgetting to eat during busy working days.”

Through her own burnout in 2024, Ms Sword-Williams went through a mixture of experiences including emotional numbness which also left her struggling to reach high positive moments.

“I then experienced emotional flooding where I couldn’t stop crying for six weeks,” she says.

“It’s important to know that when you do reach this stage of burnout and full capacity, you cannot be creative. I couldn’t tackle projects or business ideas because I felt so uninventive.

“Physical pains are also a symptom of burnout such as a tight chest, throbbing pains in the back and twitching eyes which all led me to start somatic therapy.”

open image in gallery Stefanie Sword-Williams went through burnout in 2024

How to change the cycle of toxic productivity

“Ask yourself what gives your life meaning. When you’re in burnout you’re just aligning your goals with what your workplace or society wants you to do. So you need to get really clear about what gives your life meaning,” says Ms Thomas.

“When I broke down, it wasn’t conquering Mount Everest or having a £500,000-a-month turnover business that was going to bring me joy. It was laughter, dancing, singing, helping somebody out. Those things made my life feel rich and meaningful.

“You also need to understand what your strengths are. A lot of us end up in burnout because we’re not playing to our strengths and instead are trying to please everybody.

“I would advise women to weave in the top five strengths throughout their working week and utilise them,” says Ms Thomas.

“Lastly, get to know yourself and your menstrual cycle – if you menstruate. This will give you insights into exactly where you are throughout the month. This helps during stages like your luteal phase when your inner critic is harsh but you will know it’s just hormones and you can let it go.”

Ms Sword-Williams says: “Start activities where you are not being measured, not performing and not trying to be the best at something.

“I started swimming and the more I went, I stopped counting laps and just allowed my body to slow down. Swimming has become a calm and meditative practice for me as I’m not competing against myself or anyone else to do it.

“Lastly, set boundaries with people. My friend told me once, I’m not a bad person for saying no. You need to remember you don’t owe strangers anything.”

open image in gallery Swimming helped Stefanie Sword-Williams to be calm ( cmcderm1/iStockphoto )

How do we find balance?

“I would say to focus on fewer projects. I was previously rushing through so many ideas but I noticed that none of them were being reached the way I wanted them to. So now I focus on one project at a time,” says Ms Sword-Williams.

“It’s time to redefine success,” says Ms Thomas. “Ask yourself what do you want to be successful for?

“My ultimate goal is to be a well-rested woman. Of course I need a good amount of money to do so in our capitalistic society but I will always ask myself ‘is this thing taking me away from or towards being a well-rested woman?’

“I don’t think balance exists. I think that when we try to strive for balance, we spread ourselves too thing. Life works in harmonies and seasons.

“When you appreciate that not only are you able to give yourself grace, you’re also not going to expect or put pressure on yourself to bloom in the middle of whatever your winter season is.”