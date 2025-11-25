Want a healthier Thanksgiving? Experts suggest these four swaps to your plate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thanksgiving dinner is fast-approaching, and so is a looser notch on your belt buckle.

Many holiday favorites are packed with artery-clogging saturated fats, an exorbitant amount of sodium, and refined sugar, none of which spell good news for your health in the long-run.

Americans eat between 2,100 and 3,000 calories at Thanksgiving dinner on average, heaping on seconds of fatty casseroles, and mac and cheese.

But experts say Americans don’t need to sacrifice their health to enjoy a delicious meal with family and friends.

"Every food fits in your Thanksgiving meal,"Lea Obeid, a dietitian at Houston Methodist, said in a statement. "But there are alternative ways to prepare certain dishes, where the base of the dish doesn't change but different ingredients are used to help make the dish better for you."

open image in gallery Many holiday favorites are packed with artery-clogging saturated fats, an exorbitant amount of sodium and refined sugar, none of which spell good news for your health in the long-run ( Getty Images/iStock )

A saucy swap

Turkey may be the centerpiece of your meal – even with wholesale prices skyrocketing due to the spread of avian flu – but for many, the gravy is just as important, and perhaps essential if the notoriously tricky bird dries out.

However, a single serving of brown gravy can add hundreds of milligrams of sodium to your meal, with more than 4,500 milligrams per cup.

Try swapping the broth in the gravy for a low-sodium option, such as those made with reduced-fat chicken broth or turkey stock. These broths can be less salty than beef by a couple of hundred milligrams of sodium.

The most heart-healthy option may be vegetarian. Chickpea gravy may sound strange, but is “absolutely delicious,” Purdue University’s Selena Baker, a lecturer in the Department of Nutrition Science, said in a statement.

And if you’re not too fussed about gravy, cranberry sauce or another fruit relish can add a kick with immune-health guarding vitamin C.

“Rather than using a can, try making it from scratch. You can experiment with your own flavors, ranging from sweet to sour to savory,” Hartford Healthcare’s Dr. Ulysses Wu said in a statement shared with The Independent.

Simpler spuds

open image in gallery Mashed potatoes are a fiber-rich side dish for turkey and green beans. But they can also spike blood sugar ( Getty Images/iStock )

While gravy is good on turkey, it’s nearly a necessity over mashed potatoes. The creamy, buttery staple is a nice break in texture from chewier turkey, green bean casserole or stuffing.

While potatoes provide a wealth of micronutrients, they are also high in carbohydrates and starch: nutrients that cause spikes in blood sugar, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Pairing them with protein or fiber-rich foods can slow digestion – but making the mash healthier also helps.

A commonly recommended sub is cauliflower: another fiber-heavy food that contains antioxidants and other important plant chemicals that guard against cancer and support heart health.

With a nuttier taste than regular mashed potatoes, cauliflower mash is also good for people trying to cut calories. There are 27 calories for a cup of chopped cauliflower compared to nearly 60 for diced potatoes.

Top the cauliflower side with fat-free Greek yogurt instead of gravy for a protein kick, or use skim milk. And, if you don’t want to lose the spuds completely, try mixing half and half.

Stuffing, the smart way

The one common component of traditional stuffing is cubed white bread - mixed with sausage, celery, walnuts, cranberries and chicken stock.

But white bread contains up to three grams of sugar and may cause “substantial fluctuations in blood sugar,” according to Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

High blood sugar may increase the risk of having a heart attack or developing diabetes over time.

Using whole wheat bread, which is less processed, or even quinoa can help to fight off a blood sugar spike.

“Try using quinoa instead of bread for a stuffing that’s just as delicious, has fewer carbs, plus is high in protein and fiber,” personal trainer Meaghan Wamboldt said in a statement’. “Quinoa is also high in nutrients like iron and magnesium, which supports your metabolism and may help you lose weight.”

And going heavy on the veggies is always a good idea - like mushrooms, peppers, carrots or onions.

"I recommend a 2:1 ratio of vegetables to breading in your dressing or stuffing," Houston Methodist registered dietitian Lea Obeid added. "So, if you're adding a cup of bread, mix in two cups of vegetables. This helps make sure you're getting plenty of veggies during your meal."

open image in gallery Stuffing is a traditional part of a Thanksgiving meal. But you might not want to make it with white bread ( Getty Images/iStock )

Tater-tastic

Sweet potato pie actually has sightly more calories than pumpkin pie. But, that doesn’t make it an inferior option.

It’s incredibly nutrient dense, providing 156 percent of your daily vitamin A, which protects eye health, and about 10 percent of your daily calcium needs, according to registered dietitian Lauren Klein.

Many people make the mistake of adding sugar or butter to the mix or topping sweet potato casseroles with marshmallows. But, with six grams of sugar, cooked sweet potatoes are enjoyable, without added sugars and fats.

"A sweet potato is called 'sweet' for a reason," said Obeid. "Rather than coating sweet potatoes in a sugary, buttery sauce, I recommend just enjoying the natural sweetness that develops when roasting them."