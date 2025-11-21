The foods surging in demand after nutritionists say to ‘eat the rainbow’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesco has reported a surge in demand for brightly-coloured vegetables, a trend believed to be linked to a push from nutritionists to “eat the rainbow” for better health.

Experts say consuming a diverse range of fruit and vegetable colours ensures a good intake of vitamins and minerals for maintaining health and wellbeing.

The supermarket has seen rocketing demand for brightly-coloured vegetables in the past year, particularly in recent months, as the advice to add colourful produce to the plate has apparently begun to resonate.

This includes rainbow carrots and pink onions, both up 100 per cent this autumn, rainbow chard up 70 per cent, and Cavolo Nero, or "black cabbage," up 30 per cent over the last year.

Tesco brassica buyer Simon Tenwick said the supermarket has decided to stock red kale “as a direct result of this rainbow vegetables trend” and it will go on sale in the next few weeks.

open image in gallery Tesco has reported a surge in demand for brightly-coloured vegetables ( Tesco/PA )

“We are seeing a definite surge in demand for more unusual, brightly-coloured vegetables in a trend which has become especially pronounced in the last few months,” said Mr Tenwick.

“This summer we saw all-time record demand for fruit, with millions of extra packs of berries, cherries, watermelons, pineapples, grapes, and bananas among the top sellers.

“With this latest increase, it would appear that more shoppers are now actively looking for healthy vegetables in order to improve their nutritional intake.

“As a direct result of this rainbow vegetables trend we have decided to stock red kale which will be going on sale in a matter of weeks.”

The trend has prompted some growers to plant more of these colourful vegetable varieties to meet growing demand.

One grower which has reported the trend is Tesco supplier A H Worth, based near Spalding, Lincolnshire, which has started growing red kale.

A H Worth has also seen demand for Cavolo Nero unexpectedly soar by 23% this autumn.

open image in gallery Red kale grown at Tesco supplier A H Worth near Spalding, Lincolnshire ( Tesco/PA )

Darren Huxtable, commercial manager of A H Worth, said: “Kale has never been more popular in the UK and shoppers are finding it a very versatile vegetable that is equally delicious in salads as it is with a traditional roast dinner.

“But we’re also hearing that it has become a favourite with the younger generation who are whisking it up in smoothies.

“In the spring, we decided to trial planting red kale as this variety is slightly sweeter and the bold colouring helps brighten up salads and smoothies in the dark winter months.”

Nearby brassica specialist grower TH Clements, of Boston, Lincolnshire, has seen demand for purple sprouting broccoli rocket so much that it now grows three times as much as it did in 2022.

Tesco company nutritionist Natasha Maynard said evidence shows there are significant health benefits to getting at least five portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables every day.

She said: “A variety of colours not only gives a strong visual impact on your plate, but different coloured fruits and vegetables contain different vitamins and minerals your body needs to maintain good health.

“To get the most benefit, try to eat one portion from each colour group.

“Choose from red, green, yellow, white, purple and orange varieties of fruits and vegetables.”