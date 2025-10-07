Swimming is excellent for your health. Here’s how to get into it no matter your age

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taking the plunge into a swimming pool might feel intimidating, yet embracing the water could prove to be one of the most beneficial choices for both your mental and physical wellbeing.

Beyond the immediate health advantages, proficient swimming stands as a vital life skill, ready to be called upon unexpectedly. Cultivating and enhancing your aquatic confidence, particularly as you age, is therefore paramount.

“I’ve seen the difference swimming makes in people’s lives, especially for older adults,” says Emma Kuwertz-Norman, national swim manager at Nuffield Health.

“It’s not just about keeping fit; it’s about feeling confident, staying independent and enjoying life to the fullest. Retirement is the perfect time to work on movement and the pool is one of the safest and most effective places to start.”

When you compare swimming to other low-impact activities, like walking or cycling, it really does stand out.

open image in gallery Swimming has enormous mental and physical benefits, no matter your age ( PA )

“It’s safer for people who struggle with balance, it works more muscle groups, and because our pools are indoors, it’s something you can do all-year round,” says Kuwertz-Norman.

If you are apprehensive about taking the plunge, here are five key benefits of taking up swimming in retirement and some tips on how to get started…

1) Takes pressure off the joints

“Swimming is kind to the body, especially as we get older,” says Kuwertz-Norman. “The water takes the pressure off your joints, which makes it ideal for anyone dealing with arthritis, osteoporosis, or general stiffness. It’s low-impact but still gives you a full-body workout.

“You’re still building strength, improving flexibility, and getting your heart working – all without putting excessive stress on your body.”

2) Improves mental health

“Mental health is something I really care about, and one of the things I love most about swimming is how much it supports it,” says Kuwertz-Norman. “It’s not just about physical fitness – it genuinely helps people feel calmer, more in control, and more balanced.

“We see it all the time in our pools. People come in carrying the stress of the day, and they leave feeling lighter and more relaxed. Swimming has this brilliant way of helping you reset, both mentally and emotionally.”

3) Creates a sense of community

open image in gallery Water-based fitness classes are very popular with older swimmers ( PA/ALAMY )

Although swimming is often viewed as a solitary activity, an outdoor pool or a leisure centre offers a shared space which nurtures connection.

“One of the things I think sometimes gets missed is just how much of a community swimming creates,” says Kuwertz-Norman. “Whether it’s chatting in the changing rooms, joining a group session, or just being around others in the pool, it brings people together in such a genuine way.

“We see it all the time at our sites – friendships forming in the pool, in the café, or just through casual conversations before and after sessions. There are so many swimmer groups who stay for a coffee after their swim, and it becomes part of their routine and a reason to get up, get moving, and connect with others. It gives people structure, purpose, and often leads to lifelong friendships built around something they enjoy and have in common.”

4) Boosts cardiovascular health

open image in gallery Swimming is excellent for your cardiovascular system

“Swimming is a fantastic way to improve your cardiovascular health, helping to strengthen the heart, improve circulation and lower blood pressure – all of which help to reduce your risk of cardiovascular diseases,” says Inez Griffin, senior health and wellbeing physiologist at Nuffield Health.

5) Builds muscle strength

“Swimming enhances strength, particularly around the core, and also improves our posture, both of which are crucial for maintaining balance and preventing falls,” says Francesca Bagshaw, performance physiologist at Nuffield Health Manchester Institute of Health and Performance.

With all those benefits, I bet you are itching to make a splash in your local pool.

Tips on how to increase your confidence in the pool

Talk to your GP

“I’d always recommend speaking to your GP before getting started, especially if you’ve got any health concerns,” advises Kuwertz-Norman.

Start slow

“If you’re new to swimming or haven’t been in the pool for years, start slow and don’t worry about technique, speed, or what you look like in your costume,” advises Kuwertz-Norman. “Even just walking through the water or using a float to get started can make a real difference. It’s about finding what works for you and building from there.”

Consider adult classes

“We run adult learn-to-swim programmes that are all about building confidence, step by step,” says Kuwertz-Norman. “We support everyone – from complete beginners who are learning how to float, to competent swimmers who want to improve their technique and swim more efficiently. It’s not a competition – we just want to see more people feeling comfortable and confident in the water.”

Start with gentler strokes

“For beginners, strokes like breaststroke or backstroke are a great place to start,” suggests Kuwertz-Norman. “They’re gentle, easy to breathe through, and help you find a rhythm. Aqua aerobics and water walking are also brilliant options, especially for improving balance, coordination, and just getting moving in a way that feels good.”