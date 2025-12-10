Is this winter’s super flu worse than before and should you get a vaccine?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health leaders have warned the NHS is "bracing for an unprecedented flu wave this winter".

But what exactly is this so-called "super flu"?

What is ‘super flu’?

It is not an official name for a virus, but the so-called super flu refers to the illness that seems to be hitting harder and lasting for longer than expected.

This year’s flu season also started a month earlier, while a drifted influenza A(H3N2) strain – also known as subclade K – is currently dominating cases in England, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

open image in gallery An NHS leader said people experiencing flu or cold symptoms should wear a mask in public places ( PA Archive )

Why has this year’s flu season started early?

Last month, UKHSA said the new strain was driving the early surge in cases.

The agency said activity has “risen unusually early” with “increases first seen in teenagers and young adults, followed by younger children”.

Flu circulation among children normally precedes that in adults.

What are the symptoms of flu?

Flu can come on very quickly with symptoms such as a sudden fever, tiredness, aches and pains, a dry cough, sore throat, headache, trouble sleeping, loss of appetite, feeling sick and diarrhoea.

What does the data show?

The first of this winter’s NHS situation reports shows the number of people in hospital in England with flu is more than 50 per cent higher than the figure at this point in 2024.

The latest figures show an average of 1,717 flu patients were in hospital beds each day, including 69 in critical care.

This is an increase of 56 per cent on the equivalent numbers for the same week in 2024, when the total was 1,098 with 39 in critical care.

It is also higher than the same point in 2023, when there were an average of 243 flu patients, and in 2022, when the average was 772.

New data will be published every Thursday.

What can you do to try and avoid flu?

As flu spreads easily and can live on surfaces for 24 hours, frequent hand washing and coughing or sneezing into tissues which are immediately thrown in the bin can help.

Health leaders have also urged eligible people to come forward and get their flu jab.

open image in gallery Flu spreads quickly - but if you do get it, its best to rest and stay hydrated. ( Getty Images )

There were suggestions of mask wearing from NHS Providers chief executive Daniel Elkeles.

He said that if people are coughing and sneezing, but are well enough to go to into work, they should consider wearing masks in public spaces or on public transport to help stop the spread of the virus.

Does the flu jab work against the subclade K strain?

Data from UKHSA shows this year’s vaccine is providing good protection against this strain.

Who is eligible for vaccination?

Flu jabs are available to anyone 65 and over, or those under 65 deemed at clinical risk.

Care home residents, carers, pregnant women, close contacts of people who are immunosuppressed, frontline health workers and children can also get the vaccine.

What to do if you think you have flu

The NHS suggests rest, keeping warm, drinking plenty of fluids and taking paracetamol or ibuprofen to help with fever, aches and pains. Pharmacists can also advise on remedies.

The health service stresses that people should call NHS 111 or seen an urgent GP appointment if they are over 65, pregnant, worried about their child’s symptoms, have long-term medical conditions, have a weakened immune system or if symptoms do not improve after seven days.