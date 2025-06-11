‘Summer SAD’: How hotter temperatures can affect your mental health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The summer sun isn’t always associated with feelings of happiness.

While the winter’s lack of sunlight leads to seasonal affective disorder (SAD) for many, there are also people who experience the same symptoms during the warmer months.

SAD is a type of depression that is triggered by the changes in the seasons, whether that be the transition into winter’s colder temperatures and grayer skies, or the warmer weather and sunshine of the summer months.

Summer SAD symptoms are often thought of as the exact opposite of those of its winter counterpart. They include increased fatigue, irritability, insomnia, and anxiety. Summer SAD is also a more agitated depression, where people tend to feel more distressed than lethargic, as in winter depression.

Individuals with summer depression may be at an increased risk of suicide. Suicidal behavior peaks in the late spring and early summer, but dips in the winter.

Clinical psychologist Adam Borland said summer SAD is caused by ‘a combination of physiological and environmental issues’ ( Getty/iStock )

According to clinical psychologist Adam Borland, who spoke to the Cleveland Clinic, summer SAD is caused by “a combination of physiological and environmental issues.”

One potential cause could be feeling drained by the heat, where spending time outside results in a feeling of exhaustion.

Summer SAD could also be triggered by changes in routine that occur when the sun is out longer, resulting in someone going to bed later and possibly receiving less sleep.

“There might also be a sense of pressure to feel happier because it’s summer,” Borland said. In a world filled with social media posts about people enjoying their summer, leading to feelings of not “doing enough” with your own summer.

“Some people also express anxiety about actual physical appearance and, therefore, are avoidant of certain activities,” Borland added.

In terms of monitoring summer SAD symptoms, Borland recommends trying to stick closely to the same routine, specifically the time you wake up and go to sleep, despite the warmer weather.

He also suggested taking stock of how much time outside results in feelings of irritability, and staying cool whenever possible.

“I think it’s also important for people to realize that it’s not a weakness to pursue treatment options,” Borand said.

Despite all of the possible techniques and coping skills, summer SAD may sometimes be a sign of something more serious. If you are struggling to cope, seek therapy through a doctor referral or privately.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.