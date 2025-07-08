Couple’s ‘world fell apart overnight’ after baby died suddenly in sleep

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A couple from Nottinghamshire whose 14-month-old died unexpectedly in her sleep hope to create a “lasting legacy” for their daughter.

Enya Burgess, 29, and Scott Stanley, 28, from Mansfield, went to wake their young daughter, Lily-Anne, on May 7 this year when they found her “stiff” and “blue”.

Despite frantic calls for an ambulance, Lily-Anne was pronounced dead, with the cause later identified as Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC), leaving her parents with "no answers".

The couple claim that after Lily-Anne was taken to a local hospital for checks, they were left in a busy A&E waiting room, which was "mayhem" while processing their loss.

The experience was eye-opening for the couple, who also claim they were not offered any ongoing counselling or support from the hospital and there was no dedicated room onsite where they could grieve.

open image in gallery Scott holding Lily-Anne ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Without the kindness of two hospital staff members, Enya and Scott felt they would have had “nothing” – prompting them to launch a GoFundMe page to raise money to improve bereavement services at the site as a way of helping other families through the “unthinkable”.

“Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, cherish every moment you can,” Enya said.

“It was just a normal Tuesday for us, and the next day our world fell apart, just overnight.

“We want to make these changes to create a lasting legacy for Lily-Anne and to help other parents and families when they are going through the unthinkable.”

open image in gallery Lily-Anne’s death was ruled as Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Scott added: “Every hospital should have these services on offer for when you lose a child.

“You need help and support to process the news, and a private place to do so.”

Enya and Scott described their daughter, Lily-Anne, who had no previous health issues, as “very loving and very cheeky”.

“She was very caring and she liked to share a lot, she had a big heart,” Scott said.

open image in gallery Lily-Anne was ‘very loving and very cheeky’ ( Collect/PA Real Life )

He said it was a morning like any other on May 7 when he got up for work.

“I went downstairs, made (Lily-Anne’s) milk, and I went to get her up and ready for nursery… she was stiff on her front and she was blue,” Scott said.

The couple called an ambulance while Enya said she ran out of the house to shout for help. One of their neighbours, an off-duty police officer, was able to start administering CPR to Lily-Anne.

Enya said it was “craziness” as both police officers and an ambulance arrived at once before the couple were told it was confirmed Lily-Anne had died in her sleep, aged one day under 14 months.

open image in gallery Scott with Lily-Anne as a newborn baby ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Lily-Anne was taken to King’s Mill Hospital in Nottinghamshire for further checks while Enya and Scott followed behind – but they claim they had to sit in the A&E waiting room following their very recent loss.

“It was mayhem – we were sat there for a good half-hour, sitting around other people, wondering what the hell was happening,” Enya said.

The couple said they were then met by doctors before being taken into a side room and questioned about Lily-Anne’s health.

“They did some initial checks on her and confirmed there were no signs of struggle, that there was no obvious reason as to why she had passed,” Enya said.

open image in gallery Lily-Anne had ‘a big heart’ ( Collect/PA Real Life )

From there, Enya claims she and Scott were moved to another room located “right next to” the children’s A&E waiting room.

“It was literally just a dingy, dark room behind some toilets, and we could hear everything going on,” Enya said.

“We were in shock, it was triggering in a way considering what we were going through.”

Over the subsequent days, Enya and Scott said they wanted to “spend as much time with (Lily-Anne) as possible” while she was in the hospital mortuary – but they claim they were made startlingly aware of the lack of support on offer to them at King’s Mill Hospital.

open image in gallery Enya and Scott feel they have not processed their daughter’s death ( Collect/PA Real Life )

The couple claim they were not offered any counselling or support from a dedicated bereavement team and there was not a specific area onsite where they could process their loss privately.

They also claim that while bereavement support is on offer at the hospital, it is only for those where a child has died under a certain age – and Lily-Anne was too old for them to receive this service.

Enya and Scott said they were “lucky” however to have some support from an A&E nurse and a Chaplain at the hospital, who were able to accompany the couple to the mortuary and help them through their difficult time – often staying late outside their working hours to do so.

“We’ve lost our daughter but fortunately, we had two good people there to help us,” Scott said.

open image in gallery Lily-Anne as a baby ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“Not every family is going to get that and without them, we would have had nothing – we were just lucky.”

On May 19, Lily-Anne was transported to Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

On June 23, Enya said her daughter’s death was officially ruled as a Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC).

Around 40 children are affected every year by SUDC in the UK, often going to sleep and never waking up, according to SUDC UK, a charity dedicated to research and support.

open image in gallery Scott described his daughter as ‘very caring’ ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Enya, Scott and their loved ones held a funeral for Lily-Anne on June 6 – although they say they have not processed her death.

“It’s hard because we don’t have an answer, there was no reason why she died,” Enya said.

Motivated by their experience, Enya and Scott have launched a GoFundMe page with the aim of enlisting a bereavement support team for all at King’s Mill Hospital, as well as creating a dedicated bereavement suite at the site – raising over £2,000 so far with a target of £10,000.

“My goal is to get this support in place to help other families in the future,” Enya said.

open image in gallery Enya urged others to ‘cherish every moment’ ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Dr Simon Roe, Chief Medical Officer at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “On behalf of the Trust, I want to express my sincere condolences to Lily-Anne’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“While we have a dedicated Bereavement team and plans in place to assist staff in providing advice, guidance and memory-making opportunities to families who have experienced a bereavement, the team doesn’t provide ongoing support such as counselling.

“Like other Trusts across the country, bereaved families are signposted to local and national organisations for advice and support.

“We are committed to improving our services and continue to work with our local and regional partners to consider potential developments in relation to bereavement support.

“We are grateful to Lily-Anne’s family for wanting to improve others’ experiences during what is a distressing time for them and we will continue to work with them to find a suitable way to support our bereavement services as a lasting legacy for their daughter.”

To find out more, visit Enya and Scott’s GoFundMe page.