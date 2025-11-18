In today’s always-on world, stress is a part of life. Work deadlines, money concerns, fitful sleep, doomscrolling – it’s no surprise that over five million working-age adults in the UK describe themselves stressed out. For many of us, it’s become the new normal.

But what if you could help your body switch out of survival mode, naturally?

The science behind calm: your vagus nerve

The vagus nerve plays a key role in helping control our heart rate and emotional state ( Pulsetto )

The vagus nerve is one of the body’s most powerful regulators – a long nerve that connects the brainstem to the heart, lungs and gut, helping control digestion, heart rate and our emotional state. It also plays a key role in switching off the fight-or-flight response and rebalancing the HPA axis (the neuroendocrine system that regulates stress responses).

When the vagus nerve is activated, it signals safety to the brain and helps rebalance the cortisol – the stress hormone that can make us feel wired, tired and tense.

In recent years, researchers have found that stimulating the vagus nerve might help modulate cortisol levels and could possibly bring the nervous system back into a calmer, more regulated state. While early vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapies involved invasive implants, modern technology has made this approach far more accessible.

From clinical therapy to everyday use

In the past, vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) was only available through invasive medical implants. But now non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) devices use gentle electrical impulses through the skin – most commonly on the neck – to activate the nerve safely and comfortably. Studies have suggested that this kind of stimulation might influence autonomic balance (the equilibrium between the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system) and help to calm the HPA axis. This could potentially reduce excess cortisol output. So, this is where Pulsetto comes in: a sleek, wearable device that stimulates the vagus nerve.

Meet Pulsetto – your 20-minute calm ritual

The Pulsetto device can be worn while you're reading, meditating or just chilling out ( Pulsetto )

Developed in Lithuania by a team of neurotech innovators and wellness experts, Pulsetto is a sleek, wearable wellness device that stimulates the vagus nerve using safe, skin-level electrical pulses. Worn around the neck, it delivers stimulation to both sides of the body.

The device is non-invasive, easy to use and silent, so it can be worn during daily wind-downs – while reading, meditating or simply relaxing. Most users describe the sensation as gentle and calming, like a gentle pulse or soothing tingle.

Who is it for?

Pulsetto is designed for anyone who wants a natural, science-based way to help manage everyday stress or feel more balanced. Whether you’re deep into biohacking or simply tired of quick fixes and supplements that don’t deliver, Pulsetto can offer a refreshing alternative – a daily ritual backed by neuroscience.

A calmer future: what’s next?

As research into vagus nerve stimulation evolves, Pulsetto’s team continue to explore new ways to personalise the experience – including app integrations, adaptive routines and broader studies. While Pulsetto isn’t a medical device, it offers something increasingly rare: a wearable, evidence-based wellness tool that’s simple to use.

Whether you’re seeking deeper sleep, a calmer mind or a daily ritual that supports your nervous system, Pulsetto may just be the reset your body’s been waiting for.

Disclaimer: Pulsetto is a wellness device, not a medical treatment. Individual results may vary. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice.