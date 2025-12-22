How to make 2026 the year you take up strength training

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we begin thinking about what 2026 might bring, you may have already been thinking about some fitness goals and health-focused resolutions for the year ahead.

Building strength could be high on your list, but new research conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Nuffield Health suggests many people are still unsure how to get started.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults revealed that although 28% of respondents said strength training was their favourite type of workout, 26% said they don’t feel/wouldn’t feel confident using gym equipment, while 34% admitted they feel embarrassed when using it.

If you’re eager to experience the benefits of strength training this year but aren’t sure where to begin, Sam Quinn, personal training lead at Nuffield Health, is here to help.

Here are his top tips to help make 2026 the year you start strength training – and maintain consistency and progress along the way.

Start with bodyweight exercises

“If you are starting out as a complete novice, you don’t even necessarily need a gym membership,” says Quinn. “Firstly try some bodyweight exercises – such as squats, core exercises, single leg exercises like lunges or lateral lunges or press-ups – as these are all going to help begin to build fundamental physical strength.”

Set short, medium and long-term goals

“Having short, medium and long-term goals will help you stay consistent throughout the whole year,” says Quinn. “You might have a long-term goal of deadlifting 100 kilograms, but your short-term goal is that you’re going to make sure that you’re going to get to the gym twice a week.

“Then a medium-term goal could be that you’re going to work towards a holiday in April and then will allow yourself to have a rest before going again.”

Add some resistance

“If you have a gym membership, utilise some of the fixed resistance machines there or just add on some resistance bands to start with,” recommends Quinn. “Then as you become more advanced, move onto the more conventional power lifting-based exercises such as squats, deadlift and bench press.”

Don’t do too much too soon

“I think the biggest thing that beginners often get wrong is trying to lift too heavy a weight too soon,” says Quinn. “Lifting a really heavy weight with poor technique is going to lead to risk of injury, so gradually increasing the weight overtime and focusing on technique is key.

Have rest days

“If you don’t have rest and recovery days you are going to experience cognitive and physical fatigue, or you might pick up an injury and won’t be able to achieve your goal,” says Quinn. “So, it’s important to structure your training appropriately and to factor in appropriate rest days, so you let yourself recover properly.”

Keep your training fun and varied

“It’s important to have variety within your training,” says Quinn. “Keep it varied by training with friends and by trying out different classes, because sticking to a squat, a deadlift and a bench press, for example, will get boring quite quickly.”

Have a midpoint review

“It’s good to have a long-term goal to work towards, but remember to review your training,” recommends Quinn. “If you haven’t been able to stay consistent with training ask yourself, am I enjoying this training? Is this working for me? How can I change or adapt my training?”

Monitor your progress

“Sometimes when life gets busy you can forget how far you have come, so make sure that you are monitoring your progress,” advises Quinn. “If you’re looking to deadlift 60 kilograms and start out with just the bar, for example, keep track of your progression. Seeing progress can help give you a bit of confidence boost to keep going.”

Think about the mental benefits

“Strength training is a massive confidence builder,” says Quinn. “I meet people all the time who are unfit or overweight but as soon as they start training their self-esteem starts to grow.

“If you feel strong, you feel more confident. So, strength training can have a massive impact on people’s perception’s of themselves and how they carry themselves.”

Consider a personal trainer

“Having a qualified personal trainer helps make sure that the exercise is going to be safe and effective,” says Quinn. “There’s so much conflicting information out there, so make sure that you’re getting factual information and a program which is going to be tailored to your ability.

“A trainer can also help identify what potential problems you might have and can provide you with an alternative exercise.”

Prioritise protein

“Alongside your training, try to eat a healthy, balanced diet and make sure that you’re consuming enough protein,” advises Quinn. “Protein helps you recover from exercise, so I would aim for a daily intake of 1.1 to 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.”