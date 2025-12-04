Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylie Jenner announced Wednesday that she has been undergoing stem cell therapy to alleviate her chronic back pain.

The therapy, often used for bone marrow transplants, collects stem cells from living patients or donors and injects them into damaged areas of the body to promote healing and reduce inflammation linked to chronic pain.

The Kardashian sister wrote on Instagram that she had been dealing with chronic back pain for nearly three years, after becoming pregnant with her son Aire Webster, and that nothing seemed to help.

“Hearing how much relief Kim got gave me the confidence to look into stem cell therapy,” Jenner wrote.

Her older sister, Kim Kardashian, posted on Instagram about her own stem cell treatment for “debilitating” shoulder pain and chronic back pain in August.

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner attends the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian have both touted stem cell treatment for their chronic back pain ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

“I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone. If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough - it’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down,” Kardashian wrote in a post.

Jenner did not say if her pain was gone, but touted the benefits of the treatment. “Everyone’s body is different, but this has been a huge step in my healing,” she wrote.

More than 16 million Americans live with chronic back pain, according to the Georgetown Health Policy Institute.

Stem cell therapy on the rise

The body has trillions of cells but stems are unique because they can transform into different types such as blood, bone and muscle cells, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Stem cells also have the unique ability to duplicate, so the body never runs out.

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner lies on a gurney while receiving stem cell therapy for chronic back pain. She wrote in a Wednesday instagram story that the therapy had been a ‘huge step’ in her healing ( @kyliejenner/Instagram )

Doctors collect stem cells from living human tissues, embryos or umbilical cord blood, the Mayo Clinic says, and they can then be used to treat problem areas.

For back pain, stem cells can be injected into degenerating spinal discs to help rebuild them.

Stem cell therapy has been used in the U.S. since the 1960s, treating blood cancer and sickle cell disease along with broken bones, neurodegenerative disease and dozens of other conditions.

Sometimes, stem cells are collected from the patients themselves - normally from the bone marrow, peripheral blood and umbilical cord blood. Other times, the cells are gathered from donors.

The majority of stem cell-based therapies are experimental. Research has found that thousands of clinics around the country are marketing unproven stem cell therapies, with business ballooning over the past decade.

Many of these procedures are not covered by health insurance and can result in infections or lifelong disabilities, according to the University of Washington and the Pew Charitable Trust.

The only stem cell products, approved for use in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration, are made up of blood-forming stem cells known as hematopoietic progenitor cells.

These products are approved for use in patients with disorders that affect the production of blood, such as leukemia.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian poses with Dr. Adeel Khan. Khan treated Kardashian in Mexico with stem cells not yet approved in the U.S. ( @kimkardashian/Instagram )

Kim Kardashian’s trip to Mexico

Both Jenner and her sister Kim visited Dr. Adeel Khan, the founder of the Eterna Health clinic, for treatment, they confirmed on social media.

Khan, who has a physician’s license from The College of Family Physicians of Canada, has also posed with actor Zac Efron and author Tony Robbins in photos posted on his company’s website. He has nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Eterna Health advertises ”MuseCell Therapy.” The site claims have the ability to “transform into the exact tissue your body needs to repair and regenerate” using next-generation stem cells.

Kardashian said that she traveled to Mexico to be treated as muse cells are not approved by the FDA.

It is unclear if Jenner received similar treatment and where she was treated. Eterna Health lists a location in Toronto, as well as partnerships with scientists in the U.S., Mexico, Dubai, Italy and Japan.