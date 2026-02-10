The signs you might be addicted to sports betting – and what to do about it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research suggests a significant link between exposure to gambling advertisements on television during major football tournaments and an increased likelihood of placing bets.

The study focused on the betting behaviour of men aged 18 to 45 in England throughout the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, examining how TV ad exposure influenced their wagering habits.

The findings revealed that the frequency of football betting was between 16 per cent and 24 per cent higher during matches broadcast on channels that screened gambling ads, compared with games shown on channels without such promotions.

Furthermore, participants were found to be between 22 per cent and 33 per cent more likely to place a bet during matches that included televised gambling advertisements.

open image in gallery There are some key signs that might indicate that casual bets on sports games has spiralled into something more serious ( Alamy/PA )

These insights highlight the potential for casual sporting bets to escalate into addiction, a concern that experts like Gonzalo (Kanny) Sanchez, lead therapist at Priory Life Works House, often address when discussing the key indicators of such a progression.

What are some key signs that might indicate that someone is addicted to sports betting?

1. Preoccupation

“One of the main behavioural signs of a gambling addiction is the preoccupation it has during your day-to-day life,” says Sanchez.

“For example, if you’re constantly thinking about placing that next bet or are constantly figuring out how you can get more gambling into your daily life.”

2. Extreme mood swings

“Another sign is extreme mood swings,” says Sanchez. “Gambling addicts often experience a lot of extreme highs when they’re winning, and devastating lows when they’re losing.”

3. Neglect of interests and relationships

“People who are constantly putting bets on sports games often start neglecting their personal hobbies and interests, and might also start neglecting their loved ones too,” says Sanchez.

“This is because gambling can be very time-consuming. If you don’t leave the house, are withdrawing socially and are constantly consumed by your phone, that can create intrinsic problems within relationships, especially within couples.”

4. Secrecy

“One common sign of secrecy to look out for is consistently lying to family and friends,” says Sanchez. “People can get quite creative when it comes to making certain purchases from certain cards under different names to try and hide the fact they have been betting.

“People will often try to hide the extent of their gambling to family and friends because of the guilt and shame surrounding it.”

5. Denial

“Getting really defensive when you are asked or are confronted about betting can be quite a telling sign,” says Sanchez.

open image in gallery Defensiveness or denial is common when it comes to admitting a problem with addiction ( Alamy/PA )

“People who have gambling disorders often have an inability to regulate their own emotions effectively, so will often have an outburst of emotional dysregulation when they are confronted about it.

“People will often blame external stressors instead of admitting that they have a problem.”

6. Obsessed with the chase

“Most people will wait a little while before placing their next bet after losing a bit of money, however if you go back to placing bets after losing money quickly that indicates a obsession with the chase,” says Sanchez.

7. Withdrawal symptoms

“People that have repeatedly failed to stop gambling over a period of time usually experience withdrawal symptoms,” says Sanchez. “These usually manifest physiologically in the forms of restlessness, anxiousness and difficulty sleeping.”

Do people take sports betting as seriously as other types of gambling?

“People often underestimate the power of sports betting because they think, ‘well, I’m not going into a casino I’m just placing bets here on my phone’, but what people don’t really understand is that it’s progressive over time,” recognises Sanchez. “The repeated exposure, progressively and consistently over time, is what creates that dysfunction.

“If your gambling has increased or progressed over a period of time – whether that’s financially, emotionally, or more time-invested – that implies that there’s a level of tolerance that has increased, and that’s a red flag for compulsive gambling disorder.”

What steps could someone take to overcome a sports betting addiction?

Recognise you have a problem

“Recognising that you have problem is one of the most difficult things to do, but is a significant step,” says Sanchez. “Accepting and really internalising that you have an issue is key.”

Communicate with others

“It’s important to communicate with your loved ones and with professionals about what you are going through and what you are struggling with,” says Sanchez.

Seek professional support

open image in gallery If you think you have a problem, seeking professional help is key ( Alamy/PA )

“Seek out some support,” says Sanchez. “Whether that be outpatient programs or inpatient programs, they can all help give you information on how to tackle the problem.”

Create barriers

“Creating barriers – such as blocking yourself from betting softwares, deleting apps, unfollowing certain accounts, voluntarily handing over your credit cards to a loved one temporarily – can be really helpful and helps eliminate some triggers,” suggests Sanchez.

Join a support group

“Having a support group provides you with a social network outside of your day-to-day life that you can use when you’re feeling low and are struggling,” says Sanchez. “It provides a space to build relationships with people who have a similar goal to yours and can provide encouragement and support.”