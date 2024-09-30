Sophie Turner reveals her comment about being a single mother was ‘widely misquoted’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Sophie Turner has clarified a previous comment she made about being a single mother.

The Game of Thrones alum wrote a statement on her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 30, referring to an interview with The Sunday Times, in which she called being a single mother a “struggle.”

“I have been widely misquoted today in publications where I have ‘stated’ that ‘it’s such a struggle being a single mother,” her statement began. “I’d like to clarify that I was talking about the character of Joan that I play and was not referring to myself.”

Turner portrays the character Joan Hannington, who is both a jewel thief and a single mother, in the upcoming ITV series Joan. She said the quote was “obvious from the original interview in The Sunday Times Culture section,” which was published on September 29.

open image in gallery Turner has two daughters, Willa and Delphine ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I am very fortunate personally to have a lot of help around me, which is not the case for a lot of people,” her statement concluded. “I applaud all single mothers doing it alone.”

Speaking to The Times, Turner explained how being a mother herself influenced the way she played her character. “If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it,” she told the outlet. “It’s such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way… but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter.”

“It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them,” she added.

Turner is a mother to two daughters – Willa, four, and Delphine, two – who she shares with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the pair finalized their divorce on September 10. The settlement terms were kept confidential in addition to details about the custody of their two daughters.

Jonas and Turner announced they were no longer together in September 2023, when they issued a joint statement on Instagram stating that they had “mutually decided to amicably end” their marriage.

“After four years of wonderful marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read the statement, which was posted to their respective Instagram accounts. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas and Turner were married for four years. The former couple eloped in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2019 and held a second ceremony one month later in Provence, France.

Following their split, Turner has been rumored to be dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. However, in a May interview with British Vogue, she simply mentioned that she’s “having fun” dating.

“I am having fun dating. It’s very fun,” she told the outlet. “I mean, it’s strange when you get married so young. It’s like you never really learn how to date. So it’s all very new to me.”