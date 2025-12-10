What is glioblastoma brain cancer, the condition that killed Sophie Kinsella?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sophie Kinsella, the acclaimed author behind the beloved Shopaholic series, has died aged 55 after years with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Glioblastomas are considered the deadliest and fastest-growing brain tumours.

Around 3,200 people are diagnosed annually in the UK.

Only 160 survive for five years or more.

This cancer grows quickly, forming tumours that penetrate various brain regions.

They often recur even after removal, making effective treatment exceptionally difficult.

Sophie Kinsella pictured in 2015 ( PA Archive )

What are the symptoms of a glioblastoma?

The symptoms of this type of cancer vary according to where in the brain the tumour grows.

Symptoms include headaches caused by a build-up of pressure; personality changes and memory problems.

People may also have trouble speaking or understanding what is happening, extreme tiredness and depression.

Patients may also experience seizures and sight problems.

Are there any treatments for glioblastoma?

Common treatments include surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

If a patient is well enough, a surgeon will try to remove as much cancer as possible during an operation.

Research is ongoing into treating glioblastoma, with several experimental clinical trials planned or in progress.

Work by the University of Edinburgh and biotech firm Trogenix is looking at how a gene therapy could use a harmless viral vector to deliver instructions to make a toxic substance that kills glioblastoma cells.

The treatment, which is expected to go into clinical trials early next year, also works as an immune therapy to train the body to kill cancer cells.

Kinsella’s glioblastoma diagnosis

In April 2024, Kinsella revealed that she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma towards the end of 2022.

“I’ve wanted for a long time to share with you a health update and I’ve been waiting for the strength to do so,” she wrote in a statement posted on her social media accounts, explaining that she had paused over making the news public “because I wanted to make sure that my children were able to hear and process the news in privacy and adapt for our ‘new normal’”.

She told her fans that she had been undergoing treatment at a London hospital, and thanked her family, friends and “the wonderful doctors and nurses who have treated me” for their support.