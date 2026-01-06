Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A six-year-old girl, left paralysed following life-saving spinal surgery, is now embarking on the challenging journey of relearning to walk, fulfilling her brother's heartfelt Christmas wish to Santa.

Sofia Hill's parents, Kate and Pete, first noticed concerning symptoms in June 2024, when their daughter, then aged four, began struggling with her mobility.

She started dragging her left leg and would frequently fall and stumble - symptoms that appeared suddenly and without obvious cause.

Initially, they sought an orthopaedic consultant, suspecting an injury to her leg, hip, or knee. However, no breaks, sprains, or fractures were found, leading to a recommendation for Sofia to see a neurologist.

Subsequently, two separate neurologists raised suspicions of cerebral palsy – a group of lifelong conditions affecting movement and coordination due to brain issues – and arranged for brain and spine scans.

open image in gallery Sofia Hill, pictured before her diagonsis ( PA )

Instead of cerebral palsy, however, doctors discovered a spinal arteriovenous malformation (AVM) – a tangle of abnormal blood vessels in or around the spinal cord where arteries connect directly to veins – and advised Sofia’s parents to rush her to hospital immediately.

“We had (the scan) at about four o’clock on a Monday in July 2024, and then we came back from London, went to bed, and then woke up at about 7am to a very urgent phone call from the doctor that had reviewed the scan,” 43-year-old Ms Hill, who lives near Bristol, told PA Real Life.

“They said, ‘No, it’s not cerebral palsy. There’s a huge mass on her spine’. They’d been on the phone all night to Bristol Children’s Hospital, and could we take her straight into the hospital? Which we did.”

open image in gallery Sofia with her family - Mum Kate, Dad Pete and brothers Ralph, 12, and Arlo, 9 ( PA )

At hospital, Sofia was diagnosed with hereditary haemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT), an inherited genetic disorder also known as Osler-Weber-Rendu syndrome characterised by the development of AVMs. Doctors had discovered multiple AVMs across her body, including one on her spine that needed urgent surgery.

“She had one on her spine, she’s got at least 10 in her lungs,” explained Ms Hill, who also shares two sons – Ralph, 12 and Arlo, nine – with her husband.

“In terms of the one on her spine, they’re incredibly, incredibly rare – the doctors said we just haven’t seen them grow on a child’s spine before, because they normally start growing when you hit puberty, and she was four when it all first happened.

“So I don’t think anyone expected it to be that diagnosis.”

open image in gallery Sofia had surgery which ultimately saved her life but left her with mobility issues ( PA )

From that point in July 2024, Sofia was admitted into Bristol Children’s Hospital, where she stayed until February 2025.

She had two 15-hour days of life-saving spinal surgery to remove the AVM on her spine, as leaving it could cause complications like spinal cord damage, haemorrhage, serious neurological problems, or even death.

While the operation was successful in terms of the AVM, Kate said the invasive procedure had life-altering consequences for Sofia.

Sofia was left with an incomplete spinal cord injury, meaning the spinal cord is not severed completely but is injured, prompting months of recovery and rehabilitation both in hospital and as an outpatient.

Her parents knew paralysis was a risk of the surgery, as it was discussed with them by doctors and clearly detailed on the consent form for the procedure, but were nonetheless devastated that Sofia had another battle ahead of her after the operation.

“You sign a consent form, and they said quite clearly: The risks are this operation is going to paralyse your daughter,” Ms Hill said.

“But the alternative was she was going to die if we didn’t do the surgery. So it wasn’t kind of a decision… We went into it knowing there was a risk, but you obviously hope for the best.

“She woke up and she just couldn’t move or feel anything. And then, after a few days, she could just about wriggle a toe with monumental effort and no feeling whatsoever. So that was the first month or two months, and then it’s just been about a year of very intensive physiotherapy and rehab.”

open image in gallery Sofia with her brothers, Ralph and Arlo ( PA )

Sofia was left paralysed from the waist down from the site of the AVM, losing use of her legs as well as bladder and bowel function. She first spent six months in recovery at Bristol Children’s Hospital, before being transferred to Stoke Mandeville in Buckinghamshire, which has a specialist spinal cord injuries unit, where she spent six weeks.

She recently came home from another two-week stay there, and Ms Hill explained that she “sort of goes in and out of Stoke Mandeville to try and keep the progress going and review her condition”.

She also accesses care through Neurokinex, a not-for-profit organisation that provides specialist activity-based rehabilitation for people living with spinal cord injury and other neurological conditions.

Ms Hill was recommended the service by another mum at Stoke Mandeville, as well as by Bristol Children’s Hospital, and decided to give it a go since the charity offers six free sessions initially for new patients.

open image in gallery Sofia was left paralysed from the waist down from the site of the AVM ( Collect/PA Real Life )

After seeing not only how much Sofia loved the sessions, which are designed to be fun for children as well as providing the necessary rehabilitation, as well as how effective they seemed to be, she and Mr Hill knew that “this is something we’ve got to find the money for”.

“It’s just brilliant,” she said.

“They are so good for children, they try and make it fun, which for Sofia is the main thing, because she’s just turned six, she’s spent 18 months of her life doing physio, and it’s boring.

“Also, it’s really hard to get Sofia to appreciate that she’s got to do it now, because we’ve got to get these pathways firing again. If we don’t, then the chances are she’s going to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair, and there is a significant chance of this.

“So we just need to do everything we can while she’s still young, and while, hopefully, the connections between her brain and her spine and her legs can try and regrow.”

open image in gallery Sofia accesses care through Neurokinex, which makes spinal injury rehabilitation 'fun' for children ( PA )

Because the trainers at Neurokinex make the sessions “really fun”, Ms Hill said Sofia comes away saying she’s had a great time, “rather than more boring physio”.

“She doesn’t see the long term goals like you and I would, so we’ve to try and make it fun in the moment,” she explained.

Sofia attends Neurokinex twice a week, for two-hour sessions, and her parents pay £75 per hour for the service.

“It’s not cheap at all, but you just have to think: I’ve just got to do what I can, find the money and give up everything else so that we can make this work,” Ms Hill said.

“I don’t want to look back and think we could have done more for her.”

Now, Sofia can take steps on crutches, and it’s hoped that she’ll be able to walk using poles, which is the next goal.

“That was an incredible moment when we saw her standing up, because she’d been laid either flat on her back or in a wheelchair for months,” Ms Hill said.

“To see her stand, that was probably the best moment for me, when she took some steps in her frame. Now she’s on crutches, and then the next thing, hopefully one day, will be poles. That’s what we’re all aiming for.”

open image in gallery Sofia in a Neurokinex session ( PA )

Sofia is also back at school in Year One and is doing “incredibly well”, thanks to the school’s “brilliant” support and the amazing teaching staff at Bristol Children’s Hospital, Ms Hill said.

“She just did a nativity, and she stood on the stage for about 15 seconds on her own, while we took a photo. So that was amazing.”

The condition will affect Sofia for the rest of her life, and she’ll need to go for regular checks to monitor the AVMs and check for spread or new growths.

For the family, it’s one battle at a time, but having just celebrated Christmas at home as a family for the first time after Sofia’s diagnosis, Ms Hill is thrilled that her son’s wish to Santa last year is coming true.

“Last Christmas, my son’s Christmas list was just: Dear Santa, please, please make my sister walk again,” she said.

“And now I’m like: ‘Look, she’s walking on her crutches, isn’t she?’ So we’ll get there.”

To find out more about Neurokinex charitable trust, which provides specialist activity-based rehabilitation for people living with spinal cord injury and other neurological conditions, visit www.neurokinex.org.