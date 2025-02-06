How to check up on your child’s mental health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A survey by The Children’s Society has found that two in five parents who sought help for their child’s mental health did not receive the support they needed.

Around 3,000 parents in England and Wales, with children aged four to 17, were surveyed and more than a third of all parents (38%) said they had sought help for their children, and of that proportion around 41% reported they “did not receive the support they needed”.

In addition, around half (52%) of the parents surveyed said that current thresholds to get help and long waiting times are barriers preventing their children from getting the support they need.

In a time where children’s mental health is becoming a bigger and bigger issue, here are some expert tips on how to check in with your child without being too overbearing…

Build trust

“You often need to build that foundation of safety and trust in the relationship, because people will only talk about their mental health if they feel safe enough to be able do so,” explains Seb Thompson, clinical psychologist at Cygnet Health Care. “Create the right environment by being non-confrontational, non-judgemental and actively listen.

“Just showing someone that you are there for them and giving them your full attention can make a big difference.”

Ask open-ended questions

“It’s about taking the time to ask the questions as well and regularly check-in with questions such as ‘how are things going?’,” says Thompson. “It demonstrates that you genuinely care, people will be more like to open up.

“If you notice that things seem different, don’t be afraid to name it. Tell them what you are observing and ask genuine questions. Don’t assume.”

Spend time together without pressure

“Doing something side by side, like cooking, going for a walk, or playing a game, can make it easier for children to open up,” suggests Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic. “Sometimes talking feels less intimidating when it’s not a face-to-face sit-down chat.”

Observe behavioural changes

It’s important to pay attention to subtle changes in behaviour or everyday routine.

“If you’ve got a child or a young person who is usually a very outgoing and sociable person, and then all of a sudden becomes quite withdrawn and isolated, and stops communicating with people, that could indicate that something’s going on,” highlights Thompson.

“Equally, if you’ve got someone who’s naturally quite shy but starts becoming very extroverted, that could also be a sign they are struggling with something or something else might be going on.”

Changes in eating or sleeping habits, or withdrawal from social activities could also be indicative of a larger issue, adds Thompson.

Model emotional honesty

“Show your child that it’s OK to talk about feelings by sharing your own in an age-appropriate way,” suggests Touroni. “Saying things like, “I felt a bit overwhelmed today, so I went for a walk to clear my head” teaches them that emotions are normal and manageable.”

Validate their feelings

“There might be a temptation to try and go into problem-solving mode and try and fix whatever is going on, and sometimes that might be appropriate,” says Thompson. “However, often it is having their internal thoughts and feelings validated that makes the most difference.

“Remember adolescence is a scary time by itself and it is scarier still when mental health difficulties are added to the melting pot. Validation and reassurance can go a long way.”

Help them understand their emotions

“The biggest thing that people often struggle with as children and as adolescents, is understanding their own internal emotional world,” says Thompson. “As a parent or caregiver, try to tune into what the person’s feeling, help them understand it, help them be able to co-regulate and then they’re more likely to be able to regulate independently.”

Keep an eye on social media and online activity

“Without being intrusive, be aware of what they’re engaging with online,” recommends Touroni. “Social media can impact self-esteem and mental health, so having open discussions about what they’re seeing and how it makes them feel is important.”

Reassure them that support is always available

“Let them know they don’t have to go through anything alone,” says Touroni. “Remind them that you’re there to listen and, if needed, offer external support, whether that’s a teacher, counsellor, or mental health professional.”