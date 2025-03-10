Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the whirlwind of daily life, especially for families with young children, sleep often takes a backseat. However, the importance of sleep hygiene cannot be overstated, particularly when it comes to kids.

We have spoken to some sleep experts who have shared the reasons why sleep hygiene matters for kids and how it can impact everything from their mood to their cognitive abilities.

Ahead of World Sleep Day (March 14), let’s uncover the importance of healthy sleeping habits, and find out why it’s an essential part of raising a happy, healthy child.

What is sleep hygiene?

“Put simply, it relates to the practice of establishing healthy habits and behaviours that aid sleep and cultivate an environment that improves its quality, as well as the overall physical and mental health of the individual,” explains Dr Hana Patel, NHS GP and resident sleep expert at Time4Sleep.

Why is it particularly important for kids?

“Having a bedtime routine can help your child to understand what to expect and how they should behave when it is time to go to sleep,” says Patel. “Sticking to a set pattern and time each night will help your child to settle before bed and give them the time to calm down before sleep.”

It also plays an important role in children’s physical health and development.

“During the deep states of sleep, blood supply to your child’s muscles is increased, energy is restored, tissue growth and repair occur, and important hormones are released for growth,” explains Patel. “This is why it is imperative that your child develops good sleep habits.”

Healthy sleeping habits can also impact their mental performance and general behaviour.

“Good sleep hygiene helps to improve attention, behaviour, learning, and memory; it is crucial for overall cognitive function, memory consolidation, and emotional regulation,” says Patel. “Without good sleep hygiene, children may be more prone to experiencing anxiety, behavioural problems, and decreased academic performance.”

Dr Kat Lederle, sleep and circadian rhythm specialist at The London General Practice agrees and adds: “A child needs sleep just as much as an adult does for the regulation of their mood, emotions, thinking abilities, decision making, attention and concentration. And, particularly in young kids, for controlling impulsivity.”

Here are some tips to promote good sleep hygiene in children…

Encourage calm activities before bed

“Any soothing activities, where the child gets a chance to offload maybe their anxieties and worries from the day can help,” recommends Lederle. “This could be reading a book together, having a bath or drawing something because it helps them stay calm and focus on one thing.”

Give them some undivided attention

“Undivided attention from the parent, where the child can offload, is important because with feeling seen and connected comes a sense of belonging and safety, and when you feel safe, then it’s much easier to fall and stay asleep,” says Lederle.

“Whereas, if you are anxious about whatever it might be, chatter in the mind can keep you up and this can also translate into tension in the body. Tension and arousal can keep us in the light stage of sleep, or in the worst case, can wake us up.”

Get them a sunrise alarm clock

Rather than waking them up abruptly with a jarring phone alarm, consider using a sunrise alarm clock instead.

“If you have a sunrise light clock, you have this light slowly lighting up the room gradually,” explains Lederle. “So, it’s a more gentle awakening, because even when your eyes are closed, light still gets through the eyelids and that message is passed on to your body clock telling it that it’s time to wake up.”

Don’t force it with pressure and consequences

“If the rules become something that children are forced to do or not to do, then that can create pressure,” warns Lederle. “This idea of ‘oh my God, I’ve broken a rule, I’m a bad child’ can create an internal chatter in the mind, and that anxiety may also hamper concentration in the daytime and could potentially impair sleep at night time.”

Make it fun

“Creating a relaxing environment, playing bedtime games, and practising positive reinforcement can make learning about sleep hygiene more enjoyable for your children,” says Patel.