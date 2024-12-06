How to keep motivated and productive in between Christmas and the New Year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

All the socialising, eating and celebrating at Christmas is fun in the moment, but can wipe you out physically and mentally in the days that follow it.

With bellies full of turkey and chocolate, many of us experience the classic ‘post-Christmas slump’ where our productivity levels plummet as we gingerly wait for January to start our resolutions.

However, some of us don’t have the luxury of a two-week break, so what can we do to kick ourselves back into action between Christmas and the New Year?

Plan ahead

“I would recommend firstly that you plan ahead,” advises Chloe Thomas, women’s health, nutrition and mindset coach and founder of Chloe Inspires Coaching. “Every Sunday, map out your tasks for the week ahead and then make a schedule for the week to give you some structure.”

Make a to-do list

“Although I don’t advise making New Year’s resolutions in January, right after a stressful festive period, making a list of the important tasks to be tackled back in the office can help you let go of thinking about them,” says Beth Benatti Kennedy, leadership and team coach, resiliency-training expert and author of ReThink Resilience.

Thomas adds: “Rather than creating huge tasks, focus on smaller manageable ones that you can do easily.

“The small wins each day will keep you motivated and stop you feeling so overwhelmed.”

Try the ten-second test

“The idea is simple: if you can check it within 10 seconds, do it straight away,” says E.M. Austen, author of SMARTER: 10 Lessons For A More Productive And Less Stressed Life. “I started using it to help me clear my monster inbox, but have found that it fits naturally into so many other parts of my life, and can boost productivity both in and outside of work.

“It helps you to avoid procrastination and reduce the headspace taken up by tiny tasks.”

Limit your time on social media

“Set times each day for social media or TV and spend your other time on activities, like reading, breathwork, cooking or just tidying,” suggests Thomas. “When we are feeling overwhelmed, we tend to mindlessly scroll and this can actually make you feel more sluggish.”

Get back into a regular sleeping pattern

“Start with waking up and going to bed at your normal times even if it’s just 15 to 30 minutes difference each day,” advises Thomas. “This will help you get your regular sleep pattern back to normal.”

Find a working environment that recharges you

“Some of my clients like working or being in the office the week between Christmas and New Year’s because they have some peace and quiet to organise their files, answer emails, and clean off their desks,” says Benatti Kennedy. “Others are recharged by taking this off time, enjoying friends and family after the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

“Both groups go back to work feeling refreshed and ready for a productive year.”

Get outdoors

“To get out of the post-Christmas slump, I would recommend that you go outdoors and get fresh air and daylight every day, even if it’s just 15 minutes,” recommends Thomas. “This is because exposure to natural light will help regulate your sleep cycle and also expose you to vitamin D, which helps with our mental wellbeing.”

Limit your distractions

“Close all of your tabs and set yourself up to win by creating an environment with few distractions,” suggests Austen. “If you have to write a document, shut down your inbox, news app and Slack, so that you aren’t distracted by a sexier prospect popping up on your screen.”

Connect things you do want to do with things you don’t want to do

“I wanted to reduce my reality television habit, but instead of setting an unrealistic expectation, I decided I’d only watch it in the gym,” explains Austen. “I subsequently go to the gym far more than I used to.”

Get moving

“I’d recommend a small amount of exercise, and if you find this difficult you could try exercising with a friend or family member which makes it a bit more fun and less daunting,” advises Thomas. “Go for a walk, yoga or a light jog.

“You could also pop your favourite song on YouTube on the TV and have a little dance around the living room – anything that gets the blood pumping!”