How to get glowing skin for spring and repair winter damage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the grey skies finally clear and the sun makes a welcome reappearance, you might be noticing that your skin isn't quite ready for its close-up.

Months of harsh winter weather can leave it dehydrated, dull, and lacking its usual radiance.

But don't worry, achieving a healthy spring glow is easier than you think.

Roxy Marrone, nutritional health coach and co-founder of eyeam world, recommends using a face brush to revitalise winter-worn skin.

"It not only sloughs off dead skin but also boosts circulation and promotes lymph drainage, giving the face a natural lift," she explains.

Following up with a hydrating moisturiser is key to restoring much-needed moisture and luminosity.

While exfoliation is crucial for brightening the complexion, the method you choose matters.

Daniel Isaacs, chief product officer at Medik8, explains that a build-up of dead skin cells can lead to a dull appearance.

His advice? "To revive your skin, focus on gentle exfoliation to remove dead skin cells, deep hydration to replenish lost moisture and antioxidant protection to restore a healthy glow."

So ditch the harsh scrubs and opt for a gentler approach to reveal a brighter, more radiant complexion this spring.

open image in gallery Exfoliation is key, but it’s important to use the right product ( iStock )

What skincare ingredients actually brighten skin?

While drinking water and weekly exfoliation can help dead skin cell turnover and replenish the appearance of your skin, there are some particular ingredients that can help bring back that beam.

Resveratrox and bakuchiol are emerging as superior brightening agents. Ms Marrone and her pharmacist co-founder Margo Marrone say they have been shown to be more effective than vitamin C.

Resveratrox is a brightening agent derived from grapevines, and bakuchiol is nature’s version of retinol.

“We use a new form of bakuchiol to help reduce scarring, fade dark spots and brighten skin,” says Ms Marrone.

Mr Isaacs also recommends niacinamide, retinol and exfoliating acids like PHAs and mandelic acid to help even out and brighten your complexion.

If you’re wanting to incorporate more gentle products to improve brightness, Charlotte Yau, a traditional Chinese medicine expert and founder of Muihood, suggests rice ferment filtrate (rice water), snow mushroom and prickly pear.

“They deeply nourish the skin, support moisture retention and protect against environmental stressors,” she says.

open image in gallery

Dermatology M Bakuchiol Face Oil, £75

open image in gallery

Muihood Tao Rice Water Essence, £38, Cult Beauty

open image in gallery

Eyeam Crystal-Clear Spot and Pigmentation Treatment, £29

How much exfoliation is too much?

Exfoliation is key, but frequency depends on skin type.

“For sensitive skin, exfoliate once a week,” suggests Ms Marrone. “For mature skin (40-plus), aim for daily or every-other-day exfoliation.

“Oily skin benefits from exfoliating at least two to three times a week.”

When it comes to the product, all experts advise against physical exfoliants.

These are the scrubs that have a coarse texture and are rough on the skin, as they can cause micro-tears and irritations, says Mr Isaacs.

Exfoliants made up of BHA, PHA and AHA are what the experts suggest.

Ms Yau recommends beta hydroxy acids (BHAs): “Unlike physical scrubs, which only remove surface debris, BHAs penetrate deep into pores to dissolve excess oil and promote even skin tone.”

open image in gallery

Medik8 Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic with Enzyme Activator, £32, Space NK

Does the sun brighten or dull our skin?

While finally feeling the sun on your face may brighten our mood, sun exposure doesn’t necessarily have the same effect on our skin.

“Prolonged sun exposure can accelerate oxidative stress, dehydrating the skin, which leads to an uneven tone,” explains Mr Isaacs.

All of that can contribute to a dull complexion.

“The best defence is daily broad-spectrum SPF.”

Dr Simon Ourian, a celebrity dermatologist to the likes of Kim Kardashian, stresses the importance of SPF for a glowing complexion: “SPF is your skin’s shield against the sun, preventing dullness, wrinkles and dark spots.

“Make it a staple, no exceptions.”

Dr Ourian recommends combining your SPF with vitamin C for repairing sun damage and treating hyperpigmentation whilst preventing it.

open image in gallery

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Mune 400 Invisible Fluid Non-Perfumed Suncream SPF50+, £20, Look Fantastic

open image in gallery

Facetheory Glow-C Vitamin C 20% Serum, £23

One crucial step to add to your routine for glowing skin

While there may seem a variety of ways you can brighten your complexion, if you’re going to add one step to transform for skin for spring, REN Skincare’s Dr. Christine Hall suggests an exfoliating toner: “You are getting the ultimate glow out of just one product saving you time and also simplifying your routine.

“By exfoliating away dead skin cells it will also mean that any other products that you apply to your skin will be absorbed more effectively.”

Alternatively, prevention is easier than repair. “A simple but essential step for brighter skin is daily sunscreen,” says Blomma Beauty‘s founder Karen MacDonald.

“Consistent protection from the sun not only prevents damage and premature aging but also helps maintain an even, glowing complexion.

“Make sure to apply SPF daily, even when it’s cloudy or you’re indoors, to protect your skin from both UV and environmental stressors.”

open image in gallery

REN’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Glow Tonic, £30, Look Fantastic