The lesser known symptoms of skin cancer after Adrian Chiles diagnosis

It is the most common form of cancer in Britain and claims approximately 2,100 lives across the UK each year, yet a shocking lack of public awareness exists regarding its dangers, connection to sunburn, and how to spot its crucial early warning signs.

Despite widespread concern about the disease, an overwhelming 77 per cent of individuals would fail to identify the indicators of melanoma, a malignant skin cancer tumour, according to the British Association of Dermatologists (BAD).

This comes as TV presenter Adrian Chiles revealed he’s undergone an operation to remove a cancerous patch of skin from his shoulder.

Mr Chiles’s diagnosis arrived after he spotted a suspicious skin patch, which a biopsy later confirmed to be cancerous.

He said it was confirmed to be a squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer caused by an overproduction of squamous cells in the top layer of the skin.

Cancer Research UK forecasts a 50 per cent surge in skin cancer cases by 2040, attributing this rise to “cheap package holiday” boom that began in the 1960s.

Skin cancer diagnoses hit record levels of 17,545 a year between 2017-19 and based on the charity’s predictions, that figure is set to rise to 26,531 each year by 2040.

There are two types of skin cancer; melanoma, the deadliest form of which around 13,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the UK, and non-melanoma, of which there are more than 100,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

open image in gallery Sunburn can increase the risk of developing melanoma, the deadly form of skin cancer ( Reuters )

The risk of melanoma is doubled if a person has had five or more sunburns at any age, the Skin Care Foundation states, but adds that experiencing just one blistering sunburn in childhood or adolescence more than doubles a person’s chances of developing a melanoma later in life.

Non-melanoma comes in two most common forms: basal cell carcinoma, which accounts for about 75 per cent of skin cancers, and squamous cell carcinoma, which accounts for about 20 per cent. It is mainly caused by overexposure to UV light.

open image in gallery A boom in cheap holidays is said to have contributed to a predicted rise in skin cancer cases ( PA )

But despite the serious risks of cancer posed from sunburn, nearly three-quarters of people surveyed by BAD admitted to having been burned in the past year alone, while 40 per cent of people were found to never check themselves for signs of cancer.

Here is how to check for possible signs of non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancer:

Non-melanoma symptoms:

Non-melanoma usually appears as a lump or discoloured patch of skin that does not heal. If a person experiences on of these patches that do not heal after four weeks, they should see their GP.

Signs of Basal cell carcinoma can look like a small red or pink lump, though it can also appear as a pearly-white or waxy-looking lump, or it can also appear as a red or scaly patch of skin.

The lump, whether pink or white, will grow slowly and can become crusty or bleed, or become a painless ulcer.

Signs of Squamous cell carcinoma are the appearance of a firm pink lump. This lump could have a flat, scaly or crusted surface, often bleeds easily and feels tender to touch and can also become a painless ulcer.

Melanoma symptoms: