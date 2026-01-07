The most lucrative ‘side hustle’ jobs revealed
Jobs such as Uber drivers, and virtual assistant roles are boosting people’s income
New research from jobs site CV-Library reveals that second jobs, undertaken during evenings or weekends, can significantly boost annual income by up to £40,000, with Uber drivers, personal trainers, and yoga instructors identified as top earners.
Beyond these, popular side hustles include virtual assistant roles, online tutoring, copywriting, dog walking, and translating.
Katie Emerton of CV-Library commented on the trend, stating: "Side hustles are no longer just a ‘nice to have’, they’re becoming a core part of how people manage their finances."
“Flexible roles not only help people protect earnings but also allow people to grow their skills and explore alternative career paths. The key is finding roles that fit around your lifestyle.”
At the end of last year, Uber revealed which UK city had the worst-rated passengers.
Uber passengers in Bristol had the UK’s lowest average rating, the figures showed.
The mini cab app company – which asks drivers and riders to score each other out of five after each journey – said the average rider rating in the South West city is 4.73.
London users have the second-lowest average score at 4.75.
At the other end of the scale, Uber passengers in Belfast have the UK’s highest average rating of 4.91.
The nationwide average is 4.84.
A passenger’s overall rating is based on their most recent 500 trips.
