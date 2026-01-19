How to rebuild your confidence after a fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing’s head judge Shirley Ballas shared with her followers that she is “feeling much better” after she was taken to hospital upon falling and hitting her head on a glass table.

The 65-year-old said she is now taking time to heal her neck and back following the incident on Saturday, but had not injured her skull.

In an update posted to Instagram on Sunday, she said: “Just trying to get everything sorted, and grateful for the nurses, the doctors and my friends who helped me with everything, so feeling in my head much better today, and grateful, and need to rest.”

Ballas went on to say she would be posting a demonstration of how she fell from the stool as she said people “need to be careful”.

In her initial post on Instagram on Saturday, Ballas said: “Thank you to all who reached out to see how I’m doing.

“Scary fall backwards hitting my head on the glass dressing table. Trip to hospital to get a brain scan. Fortunately for me no cracked skull.

“I’ll rest a few days to heal my neck and back.”

Falls can have a major impact on older adults, both mentally and physically, so here are some expert-backed tips for how to bounce back and rebuild your confidence following a fall…

Acknowledge your feelings

“Fear following a fall is completely normal, so try to accept and acknowledge these feelings rather than dismissing them,” advises Leo Mathew, rehabilitation and physiotherapist lead at Nellsar Care Homes.

“If you dismiss or deny these feelings, you might end up falling again and may hurt yourself even more. Fear can help you understand your limitations, which is a good thing, because it means you will be more willing to engage in rehab or ask for support.”

Avoid doing too much too soon

“Try to avoid doing too much too soon,” recommends Dr Alia Fahmy, medical director at Concierge Medical, and a GP with a specialist interest in geriatric care. “Focus on little things such as walking safely to the outside gate and to the kitchen instead of putting pressure on yourself to do too much.”

Talk to your doctor

“If you are having regular falls, please talk to your doctor because we can look at all the potential factors that might be increasing your risk of falls,” says Fahmy. “For example, we can look at what medication you are on to see if that could have contributed towards the fall. We can also check to see if your blood pressure is well controlled or if it’s dropping when you’re going from sitting to standing.

“Having optician reviews and hearing check ups can also help.”

Identify potential hazards in your home

“Look at the home environment and see what could be a potential trip hazard,” advises Fahmy. “For example, are there any small steps that are easy to trip over? Are there any loose rugs? Do you need grab rails installed to help you get around the more tricky parts of your home? Is the lighting good enough at night?”

Consider a walking aid

“Walking aids are really valuable and can help give you independence when you go outdoors,” says Fahmy. “These days, there are strollers and frames out that look really modern. They’re very lightweight and do the job brilliantly.”

Try some strength and balance exercises

“Strength and balance training can significantly reduce your fall risk,” says Fahmy. “Focus on legs – such as your calves, quad and glute muscles – and on your core stability. Even really small gains can help increase confidence and reduce the risk of falling.”

Even simple sitting to standing exercises can help build strength.

“Sit down in a chair with your feet wide apart to give you a good base and then lean forward and stand up before slowly sitting back down in a controlled manner,” instructs Mathew. “Repeating this exercise will help improve strength in your lower leg and in all the associated joints.”

Gradually increase your walks

“Start with something small, like walking up and down the garden and walking around the house on flat ground,” recommends Fahmy. “Make sure that you can do these short walks comfortably and can turn safely and slowly. Then, week by week, slowly extend the duration of these walks.”

Focus on the small wins

“It’s really important to focus on the small wins,” says Fahmy. “Don’t look at the long-term gain, and instead look at what you’ve achieved so far.

“For example, if you are now able to go from sitting to standing comfortably, that is a big step in itself.”

Try relaxation techniques

“Relaxation techniques such as mindfulness and breathing might help reduce any anxiety you have around falling,” suggests Mathew.

Wear sturdy shoes

“Make sure that you are wearing appropriate footwear,” advises Fahmy. “Choose something with a nice, firm sole, that is well-fitted and isn’t going to slip off the back of your heels.”

Get out the house

“Get out of the house and engage in group activities, such as an art club, coffee mornings or a book club,” suggests Fahmy. “Anything that’s going to improve social interaction and stop social isolation will help with mood and motivation.”