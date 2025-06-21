Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While cancers such as breast, lung, and prostate frequently dominate public health discussions, there is a far less recognised but equally aggressive form - sarcoma.

It affects thousands across the UK annually, often escaping headlines.

Despite its relative obscurity, sarcoma stands as one of the most challenging cancers to diagnose and treat, posing a significant threat to those it impacts.

As Sarcoma Awareness Month approaches in July, the focus shifts to this overlooked disease.

Helen Stradling, head of support and healthcare professional engagement services at Sarcoma UK, is working to illuminate what sarcoma is, why public awareness remains critically low, and the crucial early symptoms that often go unnoticed.

open image in gallery The yellow ribbon is the symbol for Sarcoma Awareness Month, which is observed in July ( Alamy/PA )

What is sarcoma?

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that can appear anywhere in the body and everyday 15 people in the UK are diagnosed with it, according to Sarcoma UK’s website.

“In terms of breast cancer, lung cancer and bowel cancer, it’s very obvious where they come from, whereas the word sarcomas doesn’t really tell you anything,” acknowledges Stradling. “Sarcomas are cancers of the bits and pieces that put us together, like nerves, bones, blood vessels and fat cells.”

There are many different subtypes of sarcomas, but they are generally grouped into two main categories.

“The main types are sarcomas of bone and sarcomas of soft tissue,” explains Stradling. “The most common soft tissue sarcomas are the GISTs (gastrointestinal stromal tumours), liposarcomas and leiomyosarcomas, and in the bone sarcomas, the ones we tend to hear the most about are the osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcomas.”

Why have many people never heard of sarcomas?

“I think it all comes down to the rarity of it,” says Stradling. “We diagnose about 5,300 sarcomas in the UK every year, so it’s very unlikely when somebody gets a sarcoma diagnosis that they’ve known somebody else that’s had one.

“It’s also not the type of cancer that you see spoken about very often in the media. A lot of people that get a sarcoma diagnosis have never heard of sarcomas before.”

What are the symptoms?

“The main sign of a soft tissue sarcoma is a lump that you can see that is changing or growing,” highlights Stradling. “Benign lumps are really common, but anyone who has a soft tissue lump anywhere on the body that is growing and changing needs to get that checked out.”

Whereas, the main symptom of bone sarcomas is bone pain or swelling that tends to be worse at night.

“There’s a lot of reasons for joint and bone pain, but if you’ve got bone pain that you can’t put down to any kind of injury, that is not relieving itself with painkillers or anything like that, and the pain wakes you at night, that’s a red flag sign,” emphasises Stradling.

However, GISTs sarcomas tend to be harder to identify.

“GISTs are a little bit more tricky, because you can hardly ever see anything from them,” says Stradling. “It’s more likely to show up with more subtle signs like bloating or blood in your vomit or stools.

“If you have got any these symptoms and you are being pushed back from healthcare professionals that you’re seeing, we would urge you to keep going. If you are really concerned that it could be a sarcoma, mention the word to the professional so that it is something they can consider or start investigating.”

How is it diagnosed?

open image in gallery Once a diagnosis has been reached, then treatment can begin ( PA )

“It usually starts with somebody either seeing their GP, a physio or a nurse and a lot of time it will be a soft tissue lump that’s growing or bone pain,” says Stradling.

“With soft tissue sarcomas we tend to start with an ultrasound and with bone sarcomas we start with X-ray.

“If there’s any concern that it might be something more sinister, the patient then has an MRI scan. But most importantly, once that MRI scan is done, we must get a biopsy, because with there being so many different subtypes, we need to know exactly which one we’re dealing with to know which is the best treatment for you to have.”

Like most forms of cancer, sarcomas can be found at different grades and are much easier to treat if you catch them early before they spread.

“The sooner we can get these diagnosed the better,” says Stradling. “We know that getting patients into seeing the specialist teams and getting them started on treatment as soon as we can makes a huge positive difference for outcomes.”

How is it treated?

The primary treatment for sarcomas, both soft tissue and bone sarcomas, is surgery. The goal is to remove the tumour, along with a margin of healthy tissue to minimise the risk of recurrence, according to Sarcoma UK’s website.

“We really need to get the them at a size where we can do a surgery that isn’t going to leave somebody with life-limiting mobility or not being able to do everything that they want to do,” says Stradling. “We want to avoid the stage where the tumours have already spread, because then the treatments that we’ve got are limited.”

Sarcomas can also be treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, often alongside surgery.

“We do use chemotherapy and radiotherapy for a number of sarcomas, but in a lot of the cases, we don’t use them until they’ve already spread because we know that they’re not as effective as we would like them to be,” explains Stradling. “However, this is slightly different with the younger people that get the bone sarcomas, as they do tend to start with chemotherapy as a kickoff treatment. But in most cases, surgery is the first thing that needs to happen.”

Sarcoma UK has a free, independent, confidential support line. Call 0808 801 0401 anytime between 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday.