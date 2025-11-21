Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saffron is used to add golden color and earthy flavor to rice and paella dishes and baked goods served around the world. But many saffron-lovers may not know the ancient spice also has qualities that could greatly bolster your health.

The spice is packed with immunity-boosting vitamin C and the nervous system-regulating mineral manganese. It has antioxidants that fight cancer, and several studies have shown saffron could be effective at battling premenstrual syndrome-related depression in women.

Additional research has found that the antioxidants in saffron – including crocetin, crocin and safranal – may be healthy for your brain, helping to improve cognitive function in people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

The most common form of dementia, Alzheimer’s affects more than 7 million Americans.

“The antioxidants in saffron could help protect the brain from damage,” Cleveland Clinic registered dietitian Beth Czerwony said in a statement.

open image in gallery Saffron, commonly used to spice up paella, has heart, brain and eye benefits ( Getty Images/iStock )

And the brain can get a mental boost from saffron, as well, with a handful of studies finding consuming saffron could help alleviate debilitating symptoms of depression.

An estimated 21 million American adults live with the mental health condition that makes it harder for them to perform daily tasks.

“Saffron could become a future depression treatment if we get more evidence and data,” says Czerwony. “However, we need larger studies that look at long-term outcomes before saffron can replace proven depression medications.”

Saffron might also help to keep our eyes healthy, Banner – University Medicine registered dietitian Lori Schnelker explained.

“Saffron has been shown to reduce inflammation in the eye, helping to decrease the risk for certain eye conditions like macular degeneration,” she said.

It may also help prevent heart disease, America’s leading cause of death, by lowering levels of harmful cholesterol.

“Saffron, like garlic and cinnamon, also has potential heart benefits such as lowering cholesterol and [bad LDL cholesterol] levels and improving HDL levels,” Schnelker said. “This can help reduce the risk of heart attacks and stroke.”

open image in gallery Afghan workers sort and process dry Saffron at a facility in Herat in August 2024. Afghanistan and Iran are some of the world’s top producers of saffron ( AFP via Getty Images )

And, the spice’s uses in health extend beyond modern medicine.

It’s used as an anti-seizure remedy in Iranian folk medicine, although Czerwony says more research needs to be done into its safety and effectiveness.

Still, cultures have relied on saffron for thousands of years.

With roots in ancient Greece and western Asia more than 3,000 years ago, the spice comes from the purple Crocus sativus flowers that grow in the regions today — mainly in Iran and Afghanistan.

Often referred to as “Red Gold,” saffron is widely known as the world’s most expensive spice. Just three grams sells for $16 online.

That’s because of its labor-intensive harvesting, according to the University of Vermont.

It takes approximately 150 to 170 saffron flowers to produce one gram of spice, and about 4,000 saffron flowers to produce a single ounce.

Whether that price is worth it is up to you, but saffron is indisputably versatile.

People can get the dried flowers and use them for tea or crushed as a powder to add to sweet and savory meals. It’s good in pudding and milk cake soaked in honey and risotto dishes with clams.