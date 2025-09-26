10 natural ways to boost your energy this autumn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As October inches closer, the crispness in the air and the golden-orange leaves signal that autumn has well and truly arrived.

If you’ve been feeling unusually tired, unfocused or generally low on energy, you might be wondering – are these just post-holiday blues, or is there something more going on?

To get to the bottom of this seasonal slump, we spoke with psychologists who have explained some common reasons behind the dip in energy at this time of year, and have shared their top energy-boosting tips.

Why do people tend to feel more tired or sluggish in autumn?

“It’s very common to feel a noticeable dip in energy levels during autumn, and there are well-established psychological and physiological reasons for this,” says Dr Erica De Lange, regional director of psychology services (south) at Cygnet Health Care. “As the seasons change, our bodies and minds adjust in response to shifts in the environment.”

One of the biggest factors is reduced exposure to natural daylight.

“Light plays a crucial role in regulating our circadian rhythm, which is the internal clock that governs when we feel awake and when we feel sleepy,” explains De Lange. “During the summer months, longer days mean more natural cues to stay alert and active. But in autumn, as daylight hours shorten and evenings draw in earlier, that rhythm can become disrupted, leading to increased tiredness and lower motivation.”

She adds that less sunlight also means our brains produce less serotonin, a neurotransmitter often called the ‘feel-good chemical’.

“Serotonin helps regulate both mood and energy, so when levels drop, people may feel more sluggish or flat,” explains De Lange. “At the same time, darker evenings trigger the production of melatonin, the hormone that signals to our bodies that it’s time to rest. This earlier release of melatonin can cause people to feel drowsy or lethargic much earlier in the day than they might like.”

Lower levels of vitamin D can also impact our energy levels.

“Sunlight is our primary natural source of vitamin D, and lower levels are strongly associated with fatigue and low mood,” says De Lange. “With less exposure to the sun in autumn and winter, people may find their energy levels decrease.

“For some individuals, these seasonal changes may even trigger a more significant mood shift known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a recognised type of depression linked to reduced daylight exposure. Even without SAD, however, it’s very normal to feel the seasonal slowdown.”

Can the transition from summer to autumn trigger emotional fatigue or “seasonal burnout”?

“The transition from summer to autumn can trigger emotional fatigue or what some describe as ‘seasonal burnout’,” explains Dr Ravi Gill, practitioner psychologist. “Psychologically, this shift often brings a mix of biological and lifestyle stressors.

“The reduction in daylight alters circadian rhythms, affecting mood-regulating neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which can lower motivation and emotional resilience.”

Gill also highlights how autumn often coincides with increased demands such as intensified work after the summer break and a new school term.

“This combination of physiological changes and heightened responsibilities can also contribute to a sense of depletion,” notes Gill. “For some, it feels like a subtle wearing down of energy and mood, leading to irritability, loss of focus, or emotional flatness.

“Essentially, the body and mind are adjusting not only to environmental changes but also to renewed psychological pressures, making people more vulnerable to seasonal fatigue.”

The amalgamation of these factors can seem overwhelming, but don’t worry, we are here to help. Here are 10 daily habits that can help you maintain steady energy levels through the autumn months…

1. Maximise daylight exposure

“Spend time outside in the morning or midday sun to regulate circadian rhythms, boost serotonin, and counteract fatigue,” recommends Gill.

2. Stay physically active

“Moderate daily exercise – like brisk walking, yoga, or cycling – improves blood flow, lifts mood, and reduces sluggishness,” says Gill.

3. Prioritise nutrient-rich meals

“Eating seasonal fruits, vegetables, and whole grains supports steady blood sugar, preventing dips in energy,” says Gill.

4. Hydrate regularly

“Cooler weather reduces thirst cues, but dehydration still leads to fatigue and poor concentration. Water or herbal teas help,” says Gill.

5. Try mindfulness

“Mindfulness practices such as meditation or grounding techniques reduce stress and improve energy awareness,” notes Gill.

6. Prioritise consistent sleep

“Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day,” recommends De Lange. “Avoid screens just before bedtime, and create a calming routine to help your body wind down.”

7. Be mindful of stimulants

“Limit high-sugar foods and caffeine, which may give short bursts of energy but often lead to sharp crashes later,” advises De Lange.

8. Try to reframe your mindset

“You can try and reframe your mindset and instead of focusing on the loss of summer, try to embrace the unique positives of autumn such as cosy routines, seasonal foods, or time for reflection,” suggests De Lange. “A positive outlook about the season ahead and forthcoming months can reduce feelings of lethargy.”

9. Set small, achievable goals

“Fatigue can feel overwhelming, so breaking tasks down into manageable steps helps build momentum and a sense of accomplishment, which in turn boosts energy,” recommends De Lange.

10. Be kind to yourself

“Instead of labelling tiredness as a weakness or fault, view it as a normal response to seasonal change,” says De Lange. “This self-compassion reduces guilt and helps people focus on constructive solutions.”