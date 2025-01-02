How to make 2025 the year you start cycling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The world of cycling can be veer between quite intimidating and fairly annoying. It might be all the lycra involved, the infuriating few that run red lights, giving the rest of us a bad name and, of course, the weather.

In summer, the heat bounces off the tarmac and cooks you from underneath, while now, in the dark and the cold, the thought of your fingers frozen rigid to your handlebars can make getting on your bike a superhuman test of willpower.

Every day you can make the case in your head for why grabbing your car keys or bus pass is the safe, sensible option. But do that and you’re missing out on sheer exhilaration, free fitness and pure joy. Also, wearing lycra genuinely isn’t mandatory. Promise.

“The best day to start [cycling] is today. And tomorrow will be the next best day to start,” says Alex Dowsett, former World Tour cyclist, coach and Wattbike ambassador.

“Starting is often the hardest part, mistakes will be made, nerves will have to be overcome and that saddle may feel unusual. But after a few rides, things will settle, confidence will grow and you’ll be well away, either indoors or outdoors.”

Here’s how to get started…

Get kitted out

You don’t have to go and buy every single fancy bit of kit, but some essentials will make a difference. “First and foremost, find a comfortable saddle and a good pair of cycling shorts,” says Hayley Simmonds, professional cyclist and TV commentator. “Don’t be afraid to ask for advice or try to find trial saddles. These, and good chamois cream (to minimise chafing), are essential for comfort and making sure you stick with it, without pain!”

Dowsett recommends some thermals for the winter: “You get colder on a bike than you do running or walking because of the wind!” And don’t forget a helmet either (one that hasn’t previously been dropped or in a crash), plus, if you’re out after dark, bike lights.

Make sure your bike is roadworthy

If you’re relying on a bike that’s been in the garage, mouldering away for 15 years, check your tyres and oil the chain. “Have your bike serviced or invest in a new one if necessary,” says James Rice, cycling expert at Bobbin Bikes. “A well-maintained bike and quality kit will make your rides safer and more enjoyable.”

“Consider a bike fit to make sure that you’re comfortable on the bike and don’t get any injuries,” adds Simmonds. “Experiencing pain or discomfort is a sure way to put yourself off riding!”

It’s good to have a plan and something to work towards. “Establish a regular cycling schedule that suits your lifestyle and treat rides as non-negotiable appointments with yourself,” says Rice. “Define achievable cycling goals, such as weekly mileage, commuting to work, or leisurely weekend rides.”

You could start by biking to work once a week, or cycling to school with the kids every Friday. Just don’t overdo it from the off, you don’t have to immediately be doing ironman-length rides. “Begin with shorter rides to ease in, then progressively increase intensity and distance,” says Rice.

“I would definitely recommend not setting too many big goals or putting too much pressure on yourself,” adds Simmonds. “Pick a few things [or races] that are well spaced out that you would like to do or aim for. That way, if things don’t go 100% to plan, you won’t get disheartened!”

Keeping track of those small steps using an app such as Strava or MapMyRide, can help you stay motivated. “Watching your improvements over time can help keep you committed and inspired,” says Rice.

Cycle with others

It might seem like it’s just you on your own, with just your bike for company, but cycling doesn’t have to be a lonely pursuit. “Make sure you enjoy the process and try to find some friends with similar goals who you can start riding with,” says Simmonds. “Consider joining a local club. Most cater for all speeds and experiences and will be able to suggest good local routes along with handy tips for new riders.”

“It’s a highly sociable sport with group rides often heading to and from cafes out in the country lanes,” agrees Dowsett.

“Exercise, endorphins and all the good stuff associated with staying active,” – that’s what cycling offers you, says Dowsett. It gets your heart, lungs and legs pumping; it gets you out in the fresh air and sunlight (vital for vitamin D), and will help you sleep better thanks to all that movement.

“The mental benefits are also huge,” says Simmonds. “There’s nothing better than escaping the stresses of a busy life, even for just a few hours, by getting outside.” It’s a stress buster, a mood booster and it’s significantly cheaper than public transport and petrol, helping reduce some financial pressures too.

Enjoy it

Once you’re really into it, you’ll feel bereft when your bike gets a puncture. “Fresh air and a sense of freedom are two of the main reasons I love cycling,” says Simmonds. “Gravel (cycling on unpaved trails) in particular is an amazing discipline because you can see things by bike that you’d never get the chance to see in a car. Gravel also offers the opportunity to get away from cars and traffic, which can be really good for new cyclists who might be a bit nervous.”

It’s such a great way to explore too. “You’ll get to know your area or new areas very well, finding hidden gems to visit with the family later on or if you’re especially nosy, looking at houses in the area like I would!”