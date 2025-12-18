RFK looks to cut children’s access to gender-affirming care, calling it ‘malpractice’
Kennedy also proposed a rule to remove the disability status of transgender individuals
In a significant move, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Thursday proposals to severely restrict access to gender-affirming care for children.
These new rules would prohibit hospitals providing such treatments from participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs, and also prevent Medicaid and children's health programs from covering the costs.
“So called gender affirming care has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people,” Kennedy said. “This is not medicine, it is malpractice.”
He also said that HHS will bar Medicare from funding “sex-rejecting procedures” and that gender dysphoria will be removed as a disability status.
Kennedy said he signed a declaration that says “sex-rejecting procedures are neither safe nor effective treatment for children with gender dysphoria.” said he signed a declaration that says “sex-rejecting procedures are neither safe nor effective treatment for children with gender dysphoria.”
Following an earlier executive order from President Donald Trump, which aimed to reverse policies set by Democrats, Kennedy also proposed a rule to remove the disability status of transgender individuals.
Nearly all U.S. hospitals participate in the Medicare program for people aged 65 and older or who have disabilities. More than half of US children receive their health coverage through federal and state-based Medicaid and CHIP programs.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks