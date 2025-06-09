How to survive festivals as a family this summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Festival season is upon us – and if you’re taking your family, there’s much more to plan for than just enjoying the music with a beer in your hand.

Although festival enthusiasts say it’s great to take kids with you to soak up the wealth of family entertainment on offer at the events, there’s no doubt that parents need to plan a family festival trip like a military operation to keep everyone happy and safe.

Taking kids to festivals is “about creating those magical moments that happen when families step out of their normal routine and into something extraordinary together,” explains Sharon Reuben, family programme booker at Latitude Festival (Henham Park, Suffolk, July 24-27), which offers family-friendly activities across three dedicated areas.

“The best experiences always come from embracing the unexpected,” she says. “The most successful festival families aren’t the ones with the perfect plan – they’re the ones who remain curious, flexible, and open to the beautiful chaos.”

Camp Bestival (Lulworth Castle, Dorset, July 31-August 3) also offers a wealth of entertainment for kids, including soft play, sandpits, circus performances and theatre shows.

Emma Scott-Child, who both works with Camp Bestival and has attended for many years with her own kids, says: “If the idea of camping at a festival with kids in tow fills you with sleepless dread, then don’t fear… but there are things you need to know to ensure you have the best time ever.”

Here’s what separates family festival pros from family festival chaos…

Before you go

1. Camp at home

Camp Bestival founder and former Radio 1 DJ, Rob da Bank, says if children are sensitive or anxious and need a little extra help preparing for the festival, “It’s a good idea to put up the tent in your house so they can get a feel for where they’ll be sleeping. And do take the time to convey the magic of sleeping under the stars – this is sure to excite them.”

2. Create a packing checklist

“Pack like you’re planning a military operation,” advises Reuben, who suggests parents pack high SPF suncream, ear protection for children, multiple power banks for phone charging, snacks for festival hunger emergencies, enough reusable water bottles for everyone plus spares, layers and waterproof clothing for all British weather possibilities, plenty of spare socks, torches or ensuring the phone torch works, and emergency supplies including basic first aid items (though fully-equipped medics are available at most festivals).

And Martin Seeley, a sleep expert at MattressNextDay, also suggests packing a familiar soft toy and pillows, zip-up onesies for the kids, baby wipes and bedtime storybooks, and a head torch with a red-light setting to avoid waking others.

3. Sensible seating

Scott-Child points out that children under seven have no respect for camping chair physics and will often topple off them, so it’s best to bring something else to sit on like a picnic blanket, sarong or plastic sheet. “You can also use it to create some shade, wear it as a cape or wrap yourself up like a human burrito,” she adds.

4. Don’t forget snacks

Scott-Child says packing plenty of snacks is vital – particularly for when you first arrive. “I always bring snacks, especially for setting up the camp,” she says. “It can take a while to get tents sorted, so having a packed lunch for the kids while you set up is a good way to keep them contained. I like to have a stash of bananas and cheese strings to curb any meltdowns.”

At the festival

5. Landmark navigation

Set up camp near something memorable or adorn your campsite with something recognisable so the most directionally challenged parent or child can find their way back, advises Reuben.

6. Write contact numbers on wristbands

Blank wristbands are usually provided for children so parents can write their mobile numbers on them. Reuben says: “If they get separated from you, stewards and other festival-goers can help reunite you. This simple step has saved countless family festival experiences.”

She says Latitude also provides ‘authorised unaccompanied wristbands’ for children aged 10-12 whose parents are happy to allow to explore independently. “These are like training wheels for festival freedom,” she explains.

7. Take morning photos

Take a snap of each child in their festival outfit every day, advises Reuben. “If little ones wander off, you’ll have proof of what they’re wearing to show stewards,” she explains.

8. Phone charging vigilance

There are usually charging points at festival campsites and by arenas, and it’s worth bringing power packs too. “Make sure you have charged phones to get hold of older kids,” advises Reuben.

9. Identify a meeting point

Make sure everyone in your family knows where to meet if they get lost. “I always recommend that families choose somewhere central and unmissable,” says Reuben.

10. Avoid toilet dramas

Many parents worry about toileting issues when camping with kids, says Scott-Child, who advises choosing children’s clothes that are easy to take off for the toilet, pointing out that onesies and dungarees can be “a bit of a nightmare”.

And she suggests: “Bring a potty, and empty it into the loo in the morning, saving a trip in the wee hours.”

11. Bring a trolley

Scott-Child says it’s useful to hire or bring a trolley to fill with everything you need for the day (coats, snacks, costume changes, cider) and turn it into a bed for the evening. “The ground can be quite uneven which will scupper some buggies,” she says. “Bring sheepskins to make it extra cosy and battery-powered fairy lights for a little bit of magic.”

12. Use the festival support network

Festival stewards are on site to help you, and Reuben stresses: “Don’t be worried about asking for help in any situation, whether it’s asking for directions or to report something or someone you’re worried about. They’re trained to assist families and know the site inside out.”

13. Bedtime tactics

To get young children to sleep at a festival, Seeley says it’s best to try to keep small elements of your home bedtime routine – such as brushing teeth, reading a story or having a cuddle – the same. “This enables their brain to process that it’s nearly time for rest,” he explains

As the site will be very noisy, he suggests bringing ear defenders for young children and soft silicone earplugs for older kids (aged seven plus), and also playing white noise on a portable speaker. “These are great for playing to cover up unpredictable sounds throughout the night,” he says.

However, Scott-Child adds: “In my opinion, the best way to ensure a knackered kid who will sleep in a tent is to let them party until they drop. This is why the trolleys work so well, tiny people can conk out as they please.

“On the rare occasions that we make it back to the tent with everyone still awake, we do as much of our bedtime routine as we can to make it feel like bedtime, even if it’s midnight.”