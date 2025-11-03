Seven simple ways to make the most of retirement without breaking the bank

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The dream of a fulfilling retirement, marked by new interests and active pursuits, is increasingly out of reach for many Britons as the cost of living crisis bites.

A new report from Scottish Widows reveals a stark reality: nearly two in five people (39 per cent) face the prospect of being unable to cover even their basic needs in later life.

This alarming figure marks an increase from 35 per cent just last year, underscoring a worsening financial outlook for retirees.

The findings, developed in partnership with Frontier Economics, are based on a comprehensive YouGov survey of over 5,100 UK adults conducted earlier this year.

The report highlights that those on low to middle incomes and individuals under the age of 40 are particularly vulnerable to significant financial shortfalls during their retirement years.

In light of this report, Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “Whatever you may think about ageing and retirement, it’s something we can embrace rather than fear.

“The cost of living and rising cost of energy and food bills mean we all have less finances available for doing the things we really enjoy, but there are things we can do that are relatively low cost to keep us socially engaged and maintain our mental and physical health.”

In a time when pension savings often struggle to keep up with inflation, Abrahams and Age UK have come up with seven affordable ways to enhance your retirement lifestyle – supporting both your mental wellbeing and physical health without breaking the bank.

1. Join a local walking group

“Walking groups and walking sports like football and tennis are excellent ways to stay active,” says Abrahams. “Activities that get you outside are best for mental health as nature can help decrease your anxiety levels and can help lessen stress.

“Physical activities can improve cardiovascular health, balance, and flexibility. Additionally, these activities provide social interaction, which can reduce feelings of isolation. Many local Age UKs offer groups like these.”

2. Try some new arts and crafts

“Engaging in creative pursuits such as book clubs, painting, drawing, crafts, knitting, or photography stimulates the brain and enhances fine motor skills,” says Abrahams. “These activities also offer a sense of accomplishment and opportunities for socialising.”

3. Attend coffee mornings

Bond with like-minded individuals over a cup of coffee.

“Regular social gatherings like coffee mornings or friendship clubs provide a platform to build new relationships,” says Abrahams. “Social engagement is crucial for mental wellbeing and can help prevent depression and cognitive decline.”

4. Sign up for strength and movement classes

Find your inner yogi at a local yoga class.

“Gentle strengthening exercises like Tai Chi, yoga, and seated exercises improve flexibility, balance, and strength,” explains Abrahams. “They are highly beneficial for older adults as they help maintain muscle mass, improve bone density, and enhance overall physical function, preventing falls.

“They also promote relaxation and mental clarity.”

5. Join a community garden

Joining a community garden is a great way to get outdoors and meet new people – plus it also provides a good workout!

“Volunteering at a community garden gives access to fresh, healthy food, improved mental and physical health, increased social interaction, and environmental benefits. As well as the physical and mental health benefits, it can enhance social engagement and give a sense of purpose,” says Abrahams.

“Gardening tasks like digging, planting, and weeding are gentle forms of exercise that can improve strength, flexibility, and balance.”

6. Engage in daily brain games and puzzles

“Activities like crosswords, Sudoku, or memory games keep the mind sharp,” says Abrahams. “They also offer a fun and rewarding way to challenge oneself.”

7. Visit your local museums and galleries

“Find out whether there are any free local museums and galleries to visit and go and explore local history,” recommends Abrahams. “For more information or to find activities in your area, you can contact your local Age UK directly.

“They offer a range of services and can guide you to local opportunities.”