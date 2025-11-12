Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rapid heart attack test could significantly accelerate diagnosis and treatment for patients, experts have revealed, promising to cut waiting times in emergency departments.

Suspected heart attacks currently require a blood sample sent to a hospital laboratory for troponin analysis – a protein released when heart muscle is damaged, with high levels indicating an attack. These lab tests can take up to two hours for results.

To speed up diagnosis, scientists have explored bedside troponin tests, some of which can provide answers in just 10 minutes.

A new study, led by Christchurch Hospital in New Zealand and British Heart Foundation-funded researchers at the University of Edinburgh, investigated these rapid tests, which analyse blood on a cartridge immediately.

Researchers examined data on 59,980 emergency department admissions for chest pain among adults across six New Zealand hospitals. Around half received usual care, and half were given the point-of-care tests.

Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions conference in New Orleans, findings showed rapid test patients were discharged or admitted for heart attack care an average of 47 minutes faster.

Crucially, a 30-day follow-up found no differences in outcomes, suggesting the rapid test is a safe tool for immediate patient needs.

Rapid test patients were discharged or admitted 47 minutes faster ( Getty/iStock )

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation and a consultant cardiologist, highlighted the importance of the findings.

"Every minute matters if you are having a heart attack," she said. "And if you aren’t, you will want to be reassured or diagnosed with something different as soon as possible."

She added: "Troponin is the telltale protein which leaks into the bloodstream when the heart is damaged, so measuring it can be crucial for doctors to diagnose or rule out heart attacks.

“But laboratory results can take hours to come back so it’s exciting to see that the bedside troponin test used in this study had a faster turnaround – providing results within minutes, and without compromising accuracy and safety."

Concluding, Dr Babu-Narayan noted the wider benefits: "Reducing delays in diagnosis is vital for patients, and also important for pressurised emergency departments working to ensure everyone gets the care they need, when they need it."