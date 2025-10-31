Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A diagnosis of 'prediabetes' can evoke a spectrum of feelings, from confusion to genuine fear.

Yet, it is vital to recognise that this condition is not synonymous with type 2 diabetes.

Instead, it functions as a critical early warning, presenting a significant opportunity to enact positive lifestyle changes and protect long-term health.

Ahead of World Diabetes Day on 14 November, Emma Pike, deputy head of clinical at Diabetes UK, offered insights into prediabetes and practical strategies for individuals to regain health post-diagnosis.

What is prediabetes?

open image in gallery Prediabetes written on a stick note next to a stethoscope (Alamy/PA)

“Prediabetes is used quite commonly used by healthcare professionals to describe the state of having higher than normal blood glucose levels, but they’re not high enough for you to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes,” says Ms Pike.

The HbA1c test is the most common blood test for diagnosing prediabetes because it measures your average blood glucose levels over the last two to three months, she explains.

“If your HBA1c level is between 42 and 47 mmol/mol that’s where we would say you have prediabetes or are at a very high risk of type 2 diabetes,” says Ms Pike. “Whereas, a HbA1c level of 48 mmol/mol or above suggests you have diabetes.”

What would you say to someone who is feeling anxious following a prediabetes diagnosis?

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“It’s really important to understand the risk factors that may be contributing towards your overall risk of type 2 diabetes, and also remember that there is support out there that can help you on your journey to reduce your risk,” says Ms Pike.

“Programs such as the NHS Diabetes Prevention Program, for example, can help support people, so you are not in this on your own.

“It is possible for up to 50 per cent of people to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes, so it’s not an inevitability that someone with prediabetes will go on to develop type 2 diabetes.”

What types of things will a health professional look at after a prediabetes diagnosis?

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

Weight management

“Healthcare professionals will look at whether somebody may need support with weight management,” says Ms Pike.

“They will have a sensitive and constructive conversation around whether someone is comfortable thinking about their body weight and will see whether it’s possible to make any dietary changes or increased physical activity.”

Physical activity

“Health professionals would also be looking at what someone’s current amount of physical activity is, and how that relates to the overall physical activity guidelines that are set by the UK’s Chief Medical Officers that recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise across the week, with some sort of strength training on a couple of days of week as well,” says Ms Pike.

Diet

“People will prediabetes are encouraged to have as healthy a diet as possible, as often as possible,” says Ms Pike. “So, it’s things you would expect like fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean sources of protein. All those kind of things are generally advised to help people work towards a healthy eating pattern.”

Sleep

“In terms of reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, there has been some association with sleep pattern,” says Ms Pike. “So, having a good amount of sleep, not having too much sleep or too little sleep, has been associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.”

Smoking

“Smoking has been associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes as well,” says Ms Pike. “So, getting access to stop smoking services can be a useful thing for someone with prediabetes.”

Annual check-ups

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“The guidelines suggest that someone who is at high risk of type 2 diabetes should come back on a yearly basis to check what’s happening in terms of their glucose levels and to get that ongoing support,” says Ms Pike.

“The doctors would repeat that HBA1c test, and may also check other factors like body weight, blood pressure and cholesterol levels too to get a overall picture of your health.”

Where can you seek advice and support?

Online resources

“We do have a prevention of type 2 diabetes section on the Diabetes UK website and we’ve also got some great recipes and meal plans,” says Ms Pike. “There is also some information on there explaining what prediabetes means, and our Know Your Risk tool for people to find out what their own risk of type 2 diabetes is.”

Support groups

“Diabetes UK has an online forum which could be a good avenue for peer support to talk to people in a similar situation to you,” says Ms Pike. “In addition, when people go on to things like the NHS Diabetes Prevention Program, they also get to meet people who are also in a similar situation to them.”

Support from loved ones

“Loved ones are a really important source of support for people,” says Ms Pike. “It’s so much easier to try and make changes to what you might be eating or doing if you’ve got support from the people that are closest to you.”