Reality TV star Jess Wright has opened up about her struggles with postnatal depression (PND) in a new BBC documentary.

The short film, aired on BBC One's Morning Live, details Wright's experience with the condition following the birth of her son, Presley, in May 2022.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star described her postnatal depression as "debilitating" and admitted to wanting "the world to stop".

The 39-year-old's documentary also features conversations with other women who have navigated postnatal depression, sharing their personal stories and insights.

In the film, Wright shared: “A few days after I had my son Presley I developed depression in a way I’d never experienced before – it was debilitating, I couldn’t enjoy anything with my new son and I wanted the world to stop so I could get off.”

The mother-of-one highlighted on Instagram that the film coincides with Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week (May 5–11). On the post, she acknowledged that speaking about the condition on television was “triggering”, but said she hopes it will support other parents going through similar experiences.

In light of this, Dr Erica De Lange, regional director of psychology services at Cygnet Health Care, has addressed common myths about postnatal depression, outlined its typical symptoms, and offered practical advice for how partners can provide support.

What is postnatal depression?

“Postnatal depression is a mental health condition that affects some individuals after childbirth,” says De Lange. “It involves persistent feelings of sadness, anxiety, exhaustion, and hopelessness that interfere with daily functioning and the ability to care for yourself or the baby.

“Unlike the ‘baby blues’, which are common and typically resolve within a few weeks, postnatal depression is more intense and long-lasting, requiring professional attention.”

One of the most common myths about postnatal depression is that it only affects mothers.

“While most common in birthing mothers, fathers and non-birthing partners can also experience postnatal depression,” clarifies De Lange. “Another misconception is that ‘it’s just hormonal and will pass on its own‘.

“While hormonal changes contribute, it’s a complex condition often involving psychological, social, and emotional factors.”

In addition, many people presume you have to feel sad in order to be depressed.

“Some people primarily feel numb, irritable, or anxious rather than overtly sad,” explains De Lange. “Also, many new parents think if you bond with your baby, you can’t be depressed. However, many parents with postnatal depression still feel connected to their baby but suffer internally.”

What are some common signs of postnatal depression?

“Common symptoms include feelings of persistent sadness or low mood, as well as a loss of interest or pleasure in usual activities you may enjoy,” says De Lange. “People may also feel a sense of fatigue and low energy, alongside changes in appetite and sleep difficulties.”

The psychologist also highlights that those with postnatal depression may also find it difficult to bond with their baby which can lead to feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or inadequacy.

“Additionally, they may suffer from anxiety, panic attacks, or excessive worry about the baby,” she adds. “In severe cases, there may be thoughts of self-harm or harming the baby.”

When should you seek support about these symptoms?

“You should seek support if symptoms last more than two weeks and if they interfere with daily life or caring for your baby,” advises De Lange. “If you feel emotionally overwhelmed or disconnected and have thoughts of harming yourself or your baby, then seek immediate help.”

Can PND be treated?

“Yes, postnatal depression is treatable,” says the psychologist. “Therapy treatment options include psychotherapy, cognitive behavioural therapy and interpersonal therapy.

“Couples or family therapy can also help address relational dynamics and ensure partner support.”

In some cases, medication can help.

“Antidepressants may be prescribed, especially for moderate to severe cases.” says De Lange. “Many are safe to use while breastfeeding, but check with your GP.”

De Lange also notes that participating in support groups and making lifestyle adjustments – such as prioritising rest, maintaining good nutrition, engaging in regular exercise, and receiving practical assistance with baby care – can be beneficial.

What can people do to support a loved one who is experiencing postnatal depression?

“Validate their feelings and avoid offering unsolicited advice,” recommends De Lange. “You should encourage them to seek professional help and support them in accessing therapy or medical care.”

The psychologist also recommends providing practical help, such as with chores and childcare, and learning about postnatal depression to better understand and support the person affected.

And most critically, watch out for signs of crisis. “If they talk about harming themselves or the baby, seek immediate help,” says De Lange.