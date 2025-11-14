The common medications that could be damaging your throat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Every year, people around the world take an astonishing 3.8 trillion doses of medicine. Most of these medicines are swallowed rather than injected or inhaled, because the oral route is the easiest, safest and most familiar way to take a drug at home. But even something as routine as swallowing a pill can sometimes cause harm.

Pill-induced oesophagitis occurs when a tablet or capsule gets stuck in the narrowing at the lower end of the oesophagus, where it meets the stomach. If a pill lodges there and begins to dissolve, it can release its active ingredients directly onto the delicate tissue. These substances are often acidic or alkaline, and that chemical burn can quickly cause pain and inflammation. Although considered uncommon, studies suggest it has an estimated incidence of 3.9 per 100,000 population per year. It may be under-reported because mild cases often resolve without medical attention.

The inner surface of the oesophagus is lined with a thin, specialised mucosal layer that helps food pass smoothly into the stomach. By contrast, the stomach’s mucosa produces mucus to protect against acid, which is essential for digesting food and destroying microbes. When a pill dissolves too early, it exposes the unprotected oesophageal lining to caustic substances that it was never designed to handle, leading to irritation, inflammation and sometimes ulceration.

Symptoms can mimic heartburn or indigestion but are usually sharper and more localised, with pain felt behind the breastbone. Some people experience pain when swallowing, or a sudden hoarseness or change in voice. In rare and untreated cases, the damage can deepen, allowing ulcers to rupture through the oesophageal wall, leading to severe infection or even death.

open image in gallery Symptoms can mimic heartburn or indigestion but are usually sharper and more localised ( Getty/iStock )

Middle-aged women are most often affected, partly because they are statistically more likely to take regular medication, including treatments for bone health. Older adults are also at increased risk because age-related changes in oesophageal motility make it harder for pills to pass smoothly into the stomach. People with conditions that alter the shape or position of nearby organs — such as an enlarged heart or thyroid—may also be at higher risk.

Children are less commonly affected, but they have their own unique risk factors. Difficulty swallowing pills, smaller anatomy and inexperience can all increase the likelihood of a tablet becoming lodged.

Medications most likely to cause damage

Several well-known medicines can irritate or injure the oesophagus if they linger there. Bisphosphonates, used to treat osteoporosis, are a leading cause, and this may explain why women are more commonly affected. Around one in ten post-menopausal women in the UK are prescribed oral bisphosphonates.

Tetracycline antibiotics, used for a wide range of infections, carry similar risks. Aspirin and ibuprofen, two widely used non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, can also induce oesophagitis, though they work differently by disrupting the protective barrier rather than causing a direct chemical burn.

open image in gallery Aspirin and ibuprofen, two widely used non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, can also induce oesophagitis ( Getty )

Even over-the-counter so-called natural products, such as dietary supplements and vitamins, can cause problems. Caffeine tablets, potassium chloride supplements, L-arginine and high-dose vitamin C or vitamin E pills have all been linked to pill-induced oesophagitis.

Caffeine, in particular, can damage the gastrointestinal lining even without becoming stuck. Concentrated doses stimulate acid production and increase gut motility, which can weaken the protective mucosal barrier and lead to inflammation.

About the author Adam Taylor is a Professor of Anatomy at Lancaster University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Potassium chloride is a mineral supplement that replaces potassium lost through illness or medication, but its large, dense tablets can physically irritate the oesophagus if they dissolve before reaching the stomach. L-arginine, an amino acid supplement, and vitamin C are chemically alkaline and acidic respectively, so both can burn or inflame the lining if trapped. Vitamin E, often packaged in smooth gel capsules, can also linger and leak irritating oils.

Gelatine-based soft capsules carry their own risk. Because gelatine is hygroscopic, meaning it absorbs moisture from its surroundings, it can soften and become sticky. This increases the chance that a capsule will cling to the oesophageal wall rather than pass smoothly into the stomach. When that happens, the capsule’s contents may be released directly onto sensitive tissue, causing local irritation or ulceration.

Prevention and treatment

The good news is that most mild cases resolve within a few days or weeks once the offending medication is stopped. Short courses of antibiotics, for instance, rarely cause lasting harm.

There are, however, simple steps to prevent oesophagitis from developing in the first place. Always take pills with a full glass of water – about 200 ml – to ensure they reach the stomach. Take them on an empty stomach if advised, and remain upright for at least 30 minutes afterward. This helps prevent regurgitation and gives the medication time to dilute in the stomach.

For drugs like bisphosphonates, your doctor may recommend switching to a different formulation or a non-oral route such as injections, which are more potent but can bring other side effects. If long-term treatment is necessary, additional medications may help protect the digestive tract. Proton pump inhibitors reduce stomach acid and support healing, while sucralfate forms a soothing barrier over irritated tissue.

If you take several medications that can cause oesophagitis, swallow them one at a time, and consider using a pill cutter to make larger tablets smaller. Above all, monitor any new or worsening symptoms, and seek medical advice promptly if you notice persistent pain or difficulty swallowing.

Pill-induced oesophagitis is a painful but preventable condition. Simple habits like drinking plenty of water, sitting upright and following medication instructions carefully can dramatically reduce the risk. If swallowing pills is difficult or discomfort develops, speak to a healthcare professional about alternatives. Sometimes the smallest change, like how you take a tablet, can make all the difference to your health.