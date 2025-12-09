The physical exercises that boost memory and don’t require much effort

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many of us turn to Sudoku, Wordle or brain-training apps to sharpen our minds. But research is increasingly showing one of the best ways to boost memory, focus and brain health is exercise.

Our new research reviewed data from more than 250,000 participants across 2,700 studies. We found exercise helps boost brain function – whether it’s walking, cycling, yoga, dancing, or even playing active video games such as Pokémon GO.

Moving your body improves how we think, make decisions, remember things and stay focused – no matter your age.

What the science says

Our review adds to a growing body of research that shows regular physical activity improves three key areas of brain function:

cognition, which is your overall ability to think clearly, learn and make decisions

memory, especially short-term memory and the ability to remember personal experiences

executive function, which includes focus, planning, problem-solving and managing emotions.

We conducted an umbrella review, which means we looked at the results of more than 130 high-quality research reviews that had already combined findings from many exercise studies. These studies usually involved people starting a new, structured exercise program, not just tracking the exercise they were already doing.

open image in gallery New research shows that regular physical activity improves three key areas of brain function

To assess the effects on cognition, memory and executive function, the original studies used a range of brain function tests. These included things like remembering word lists, solving puzzles, or quickly switching between tasks – simple activities designed to reliably measure how well the brain is working.

The improvements were small to moderate. On average, exercise led to a noticeable boost in cognition, with slightly smaller but still meaningful gains in memory and executive function.

The benefits showed up across all age groups, though children and teens saw major gains in memory.

People with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) showed greater improvements in executive function after physical activity than other population groups.

The brain started responding fairly quickly – many people experienced improvements after just 12 weeks of starting regular exercise.

Generally, the greatest benefits were seen in those doing at least 30 minutes of exercise on most days of the week, aiming for a total of about 150 minutes per week.

What’s happening in the brain?

Activities such as walking or cycling can increase the size of the hippocampus, the part of the brain responsible for memory and learning.

About the authors Ben Singh is a Research Fellow in Allied Health & Human Performance at the University of South Australia. Ashleigh E. Smith is an Associate Professor in Healthy Ageing at the University of South Australia. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.

In one study, older adults who did aerobic exercise for a year grew their hippocampus by 2 per cent, effectively reversing one to two years of age-related brain shrinkage.

More intense workouts, such as running or high-intensity interval training, can further boost neuroplasticity – the brain’s ability to adapt and rewire itself. This helps you learn more quickly, think more clearly and stay mentally sharp with age.

Another reason to get moving

The world’s population is ageing. By 2030, one in six people will be aged over 60. With that comes a rising risk of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline.

At the same time, many adults aren’t moving enough. One in three adults aren’t meeting the recommended levels of physical activity.

Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise – such as brisk walking – each week, or at least 75 minutes of more vigorous activity, like running.

It’s also important to incorporate muscle-strengthening exercises, such as lifting weights, into workouts at least twice a week.

Everyday movement counts

You don’t need to run marathons or lift heavy weights to benefit. Our study showed lower-intensity activities such as yoga, tai chi and “exergames” (active video games) can be just as effective – sometimes even more so.

These activities engage both the brain and body. Tai chi, for instance, requires focus, coordination and memorising sequences.

open image in gallery Lower-intensity activities like yoga can be just as effective as other exercises ( Getty/iStock )

Exergames often include real-time decision-making and rapid response to cues. This trains attention and memory.

Importantly, these forms of movement are inclusive. They can be done at home, outdoors, or with friends, making them a great option for people of all fitness levels or those with limited mobility.

Although you may already be doing a lot through daily life – like walking instead of driving or carrying shopping bags home – it’s still important to find time for structured exercise, such as lifting weights at the gym or doing a regular yoga class, to get the full benefits for your brain and body.

Real-life applications

If you’re a grandparent, consider playing Wii Sports virtual tennis or bowling with your grandchild. If you’re a teenager with signs of ADHD, try a dance class, and see if it impacts your concentration in class. If you’re a busy parent, you might be more clear-headed if you can squeeze a 20-minute yoga video session between meetings.

In each of these cases, you’re not just being active, you’re giving your brain a valuable tune-up. And unlike most brain-training apps or supplements, exercise delivers far reaching benefits, including improved sleep and mental health.

Workplaces and schools are starting to take note. Short movement breaks are being introduced during the workday to improve employee focus.

Schools that incorporate physical activity into the classroom are seeing improvements in students’ attention and academic performance.

Exercise is one of the most powerful and accessible tools we have for supporting brain health. Best of all, it’s free, widely available and it’s never too late to start.