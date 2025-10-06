The popular tea that can reduce bloating and calm inflammation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Digestive discomfort – whether it’s bloating after a heavy meal or the occasional bout of indigestion – can make anyone miserable.

While modern medicine offers effective treatments, there’s renewed interest in natural ways to support gut health. For centuries, herbs and spices have been used in traditional medicine for their digestive benefits, and modern science is beginning to back up some of these age-old remedies.

These five herbs and spices have been linked to better digestion. Here’s what the evidence shows.

1. Peppermint

Peppermint (Mentha piperita) is one of the best-known herbs for easing digestive distress. Its active compound, menthol, relaxes the muscles of the gut, helping to reduce bloating, gas and abdominal pain. It may also reduce sensitivity to pain, fight harmful bacteria and calm inflammation.

Clinical trials show that peppermint oil capsules can relieve irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. Peppermint oil may not suit people with acid reflux, because it can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter – the muscle that stops stomach acid flowing back into the throat – potentially triggering heartburn, particularly on an empty stomach. Peppermint tea is gentler and may offer similar benefits.

2. Chamomile

Chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla) is famous for its calming effects and may also soothe the digestive system. Chamomile tea is one of the world’s most popular herbal drinks – about a million cups are consumed each day – and has long been used to ease indigestion, gas, stomach upset and gut irritation.

open image in gallery Chamomile tea is famous for its calming effects

Evidence is mostly traditional, but animal studies show chamomile extract can reduce stomach ulcers thanks to its antioxidant properties. Chamomile may also help children: in one study, 57 per cent of infants given a chamomile-based tea had relief from colic within a week, compared with 26 per cent in the placebo group. Another trial found that children with mild diarrhoea recovered more quickly when treated with a chamomile mixture. (These studies combined chamomile with other herbs.)

Chamomile is generally safe, but a few people may be allergic to it.

3. Carom Seeds (Ajwain)

Carom seeds (Trachyspermum ammi), or ajwain, are staples in Indian cooking and Ayurvedic medicine. They’ve been used for centuries to relieve gas and bloating, probably because of thymol, a compound that stimulates the stomach to produce more acid — sometimes up to four times more.

About the author Dipa Kamdar is a Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice at Kingston University. This article was first published by The Conversation and is republished under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.

In animal studies, carom seeds increased the speed at which food moved through the digestive tract, boosted digestive enzyme activity and increased bile secretion, which helps break down fats. Research also shows antispasmodic effects, relaxing gut muscles by blocking receptors that normally trigger contractions. Human data is limited, but culinary use is considered safe.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid large doses, as high intakes have been linked to miscarriages.

4. Fennel

Fennel (Foeniculum vulgare) is traditionally chewed after meals in many cultures to freshen breath and aid digestion. Its seeds are high in insoluble fibre, which helps prevent gas build-up and bloating. The NHS recommends about 30g of fibre a day.

Anethole, fennel’s main active compound, is chemically similar to dopamine and relaxes gut muscles – a mechanism confirmed in lab studies. In a small trial in people with IBS, fennel reduced cramp-like abdominal pain, probably due to this muscle-relaxing effect. Fennel water, mixed with sodium bicarbonate and syrup to make gripe water, has long been used to ease infant gas and bloating. Human trials are limited, but fennel’s long history of safe use supports its traditional role in digestive care.

open image in gallery Cumin can speed the breakdown of food ( AFP via Getty Images )

5. Cumin

Cumin (Cuminum cyminum) has an equally long track record for easing digestive problems. Modern studies suggest it boosts digestive enzyme activity, speeding the breakdown of food. It also encourages the release of bile from the liver, which helps digest fats and absorb nutrients.

One study conducted using rats found cumin shortened the time food spent in the digestive tract by about 25 per cent, likely due to these enzymes and bile effects. In a clinical trial of 57 people with IBS, concentrated cumin significantly eased symptoms within two weeks.

Herbs and spices are not a replacement for medical treatment, but they can complement a balanced diet and offer gentle support for everyday digestive issues. In normal amounts they are generally safe to cook with, but anyone with underlying conditions or on medication should consult a healthcare professional first. For many, though, a cup of chamomile tea or a sprinkle of cumin may be a simple – and tasty – step toward better digestive health.