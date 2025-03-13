What causes an earwax blockage and how it can affect your hearing?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While earwax is often something people don’t think about, blockages can lead to a range of irritating symptoms, including persistent itching, earaches, and even hearing difficulties in some cases.

That being said, earwax isn’t entirely problematic, as it plays an important role in trapping dirt, dust, and bacteria. However, it’s crucial to recognise the signs of a blockage and know when to seek professional help.

To shed light on this common issue, we consulted two audiologists who have shared some insights into the causes of earwax blockages, how they can affect your hearing and how to prevent them.

What are some common causes of earwax blockages?

“Earwax blockages occur when the natural process of earwax expulsion is disrupted or when wax is produced in excessive amounts,” explains Gordon Harrison, chief audiologist at Specsavers. “Frequent use of in-ear devices, such as headphones, can push earwax deeper into the canal, preventing its natural movement out of the ear.

“Skin conditions around the ear and excessive hair in the ear can also increase the likelihood of blockages. ”

Using cotton buds frequently can also cause issues.

“Using Q-Tips or putting your fingers in your ear is a major cause of earwax blockages,” highlights Hannah Samuels, audiologist at Boots Hearingcare. “”Putting a Q-tip down your ear canal pushes wax around and down, which causes further build-up and makes it more difficult to remove.”

How can earwax blockages affect hearing and overall ear health?

“Any obstructions in the ear canal or eardrum can cause temporary hearing loss or make sounds seem muffled, which can make it difficult to engage in conversations and everyday life,” explains Harrison.

“Persistent blockages can also irritate the ear, potentially worsening symptoms like tinnitus or dizziness and over time, untreated blockages could harm the delicate structures of the ear canal and eardrum, leading to more serious complications in future.”

Are certain people more prone to earwax blockages than others?

Earwax blockages are more common in older individuals.

“As you get older, your earwax naturally becomes drier, which makes your ears harder to clean themselves as effectively,” explains Samuels. “People with more hairy ear canals are also more susceptible to blockages.”

Harrison agrees and adds: “Those who use hearing devices or in-ear headphones may also be more prone to ear wax build-up.

“Plus, those prone to ear infection may find that they need further check-ups to look for any changes in earwax consistency, as these infections increase vulnerability to blockages.”

What are the symptoms of an earwax blockage?

Symptoms can vary from slight discomfort to major disruption of daily activities, so it’s important to know what to look for.

“These include a feeling of fullness or pressure in the ear, itching or irritation within the ear canal, discomfort and sometimes earache,” lists Harrison. “Other signs include temporary hearing loss or muffled hearing, dizziness in severe cases, persistent ringing and infections caused by the trapping of bacteria or moisture behind the blockage.”

When should you seek help?

If you’re experiencing persistent symptoms like hearing loss, ear pain, or ringing in the ears, it’s important to consult a medical professional for assistance.

“If the build-up of wax is severe, an audiologist or healthcare provider will be able to determine the most suitable approach and can administer treatment, which may include ear irrigation, microsuction, or manual removal,” says Samuels.

How does an audiologist assess and diagnose an earwax blockage?

“When assessing the build-up, your audiologist will use an otoscope to look inside your ears and examine your ear canal,” explains Samuels. “If impacted earwax is causing the issue, it should be clearly visible, and your audiologist will be able to advise you about its removal.”

How can earwax blockages be safely removed?

“We recommend professional earwax removal to prioritise safety and effectiveness as at-home methods can often make problems worse,” says Harrison. “Microsuction is usually the preferred method for its precision and minimal risk.

“A suction device gently removes the wax while the audiologist monitors the procedure using a microscope, ensuring no contact with the eardrum or sensitive skin of the canal.

“Manual removal may be recommended for softer wax or minor blockages and involves the use of specialist tools to carefully extract the wax. For hard or impacted wax, we advise people to use oil-based drops for several days prior to their appointment to soften the wax.”

Can earwax blockages be prevented?

“Firstly, it’s important to avoid putting anything into your ears, such as cotton buds, hairpins, or other objects,” advises Harrison. “These can push the earwax deeper into the canal, making blockages more likely.”

It’s also essential to maintain cleanliness in the outer part of your ear.

“Using a warm flannel to gently wipe the outside of your ears is sufficient to clear away any excess wax or debris,” says Harrison. “This ensures hygiene without interfering with the ear canal itself.”