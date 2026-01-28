6 signs you might need varifocal glasses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As we get older, it’s easy to dismiss small changes as a normal part of ageing – but disruptive shifts in your eyesight isn’t something that you should have to put up with. In many cases, the right pair of glasses can make all the difference.

If you’re constantly switching between different pairs of glasses and notice it takes longer for your eyes to adjust when looking at different distances, varifocal lenses could be a great solution for you.

We spoke to some experts to find out everything you need to know about varifocals, including the key signs that might suggest it’s time to consider them.

What are varifocals and how do they differ from normal glasses?

“Normal glasses, which we call single vision glasses, are set for a specific task or distance,” explains Denise Voon, clinical adviser at The College of Optometrists. “So, you might have distance glasses and then also a separate pair of reading glasses, and the power on each of those is the same all the way across the lens.

“However, a varifocal lens has your distance prescription at the top and it graduates down to your reading prescription at the bottom, which allows focusing at all different levels and distances.”

What age do you tend to need varifocals at?

“It does depend on the individual, but usually people notice changes with their near vision and might find varifocals helpful around 40 to 45,” says Voon.

Dr Nabila Jones, optometrist and research associate at Optegra, agrees and explains: “In the age bracket of around 40 or over, that is typically when a condition called presbyopia takes effect, which is where the lens in your eye becomes less flexible, which makes it harder to focus on close-up tasks.”

What signs indicate that you might need to consider varifocals?

1. Struggling to read small print

“One of the first things people might start to notice is that they can’t read the small print on medicine bottles anymore, or they begin to struggle reading a menu at a restaurant,” highlights Jones. “People also find themselves holding a newspaper or a phone further away.”

2. Frequent eye strain and headaches

“The second thing that many patients report is that they begin to notice more frequent eye strain and headaches while they are doing prolonged periods of work, which involves a computer or reading,” notes Jones.

3. It takes longer for your eyes to refocus

“You might notice that your eyes are taking longer to adjust when focusing from something from distance,” says Jones. “So, let’s say you’re looking at a screen in the cinema, and then you go to look at your watch to see what the time is, you might notice that your vision is quite blurred and takes time to adjust.”

4. You’re constantly switching glasses

“If you have reading glasses and distance glasses already, a sign that varifocals might benefit you might be if you’re having to constantly change your glasses,” says Voon. “For example, you need distance glasses to watch TV but then have to switch to your reading glasses to read the TV guide in the paper. That can be a sign that having it all in one might be helpful.”

5. You need a brighter light to read

“You might also start to notice that when you’re reading, you are beginning to need a brighter light,” says Voon. “For example, you start taking things to the window or start using a torch to help you read. This might indicate that reading has started to become more difficult.”

6. Sore eyes

“Another common thing that people often report is that their eyes become a bit watery and sore because they’re over compensating and working their eyes really hard,” says Jones.

When might an optometrist recommend varifocals?

“If you need a separate distance prescription and reading prescription, your optometrist might recommend varifocals,” says Voon.

If that is the case, it’s important to discuss all your options.

“For some people, having two separate pairs is what they want, but for others one pair of glasses for everything can be much easier,” says Voon. “Your visual needs and your prescription are the two things that your optometrist will consider and talk to you about when deciding whether varifocals are for you.”

Do you have any tips for getting used to varifocals?

“Try not to think about it too much,” advises Jones. “I think when you’re overthinking about the fact that you’ve got a varifocal lens on, you’re making your brain more aware to the fact that you are looking into different transition zones. So, just try to switch off from the fact that you are wearing varifocals and try to treat your vision naturally.”

However, make sure you book in for follow-up appointments if you are experiencing prolonged discomfort.

“It’s important to give varifocals a good try for a few weeks, but if you feel that they are just not working for you, then it’s probably good after a week or so to go back and troubleshoot with the dispensing optician to see if it’s actually an adjustment issue,” advises Jones. “I wouldn’t sit with any discomfort for too long. After a month of having them, if you’re still not tolerating them, then you might want to consider other options for you.”