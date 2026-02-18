‘My dad died six weeks after his cancer diagnosis. These were the warning signs’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The daughters of a Manchester man who died just six weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer are urging others to learn the warning signs of the "deadliest common cancer".

Andrzej Bielecki, 58, passed away in February 2023, leaving behind his daughter Scarlett Bielecka, 28, and step-daughter Emilia Rocky, 27.

Both women remember Andrzej as an "incredibly positive" and "warm" man with a "zest for life", who was a devoted father figure.

Scarlett recalled wild camping and driving lessons with her "great" dad, while Emilia described him as "instantly quite a father figure" after he married her mother in 2019.

However, for years, Andrzej experienced symptoms that were repeatedly dismissed. For "three or four years" before his diagnosis, he suffered from acid reflux and indigestion, for which doctors initially advised indigestion tablets. By August 2022, a persistent and "dull" stomach ache emerged. Despite "back and forth" visits to doctors, he was prescribed more indigestion tablets in September 2022, which "didn't really do anything," Emilia said.

open image in gallery Andrzej on the Camino de Santiago ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Blood tests came back "normal," leading to an endoscopy that revealed a hiatus hernia, which doctors considered a "plausible explanation" for his pain. Yet, by mid-December 2022, Andrzej's condition had not improved, and he was sent home from hospital without answers.

The situation escalated dramatically by Christmas Eve. Emilia told PA Real Life: "By Christmas Eve, I was at my mum’s house and he was in quite a lot of pain. He’d also lost a lot of weight and was becoming jaundiced." Believing he was having a heart attack, he returned to A&E, where gallstones were suspected. A subsequent scan revealed a blocked bile duct and high bilirubin levels, causing the jaundice.

Andrzej was referred for an MRI, which ultimately led to a phone call on 9 January 2023, confirming his diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer. The family then faced a harrowing wait for a consultant, who delivered the devastating news: the cancer had spread, and no treatment or surgery options were available. He was given just six months to live and recommended for end-of-life care.

Scarlett described this as the "worst phone call" of her life. Emilia added: "Andrzej accepted it completely, but everyone else was in shock, disbelief, and we couldn’t accept that this could have happened. It was the worst nightmare in the world." Despite the horror, Andrzej remained focused on living his remaining time "as much as possible" with family and friends.

In the weeks that followed, the family embarked on several poignant trips, including a campervan holiday in Scotland and a stay in Chippenham. Scarlett recalled moments of quiet solace with her father, watching episodes of 'Early Doors' together. Emilia noted Andrzej's rapid decline, including loss of appetite, weight, vomiting, and immobility, yet he "was always very positive and he didn’t want to ever worry people or bring the mood down."

open image in gallery Suzanne, Andrzej, and Scarlett on their last holiday together ( Collect/PA Real Life )

By mid-February, Andrzej's condition worsened significantly. After a visit to Bristol, Emilia drove him and her mother back to Derbyshire. District nurses were called, and Scarlett was urged to say her goodbyes. "When I went up to see my dad, he was so ill and almost completely unrecognisable," Scarlett said, remembering his delirious state but his wish to watch another episode of their favourite show. Their last interaction was an exchange of "I love you."

Emilia stayed that night, witnessing Andrzej's "severe delirium." The next morning, her mother delivered the news of his passing. Entering his room, Emilia found him with "a smile on his face" and "completely different" from the night before, a comforting sight.

In May, the family held a celebration of life, honouring Andrzej's wish for no tears. Emilia later contacted Pancreatic Cancer UK, sharing his story and his desire for his ashes to be scattered on the Camino de Santiago, a route he completed twice. Emilia, Scarlett, their mother Suzanne, and Emilia’s boyfriend Jamie, completed a 100km charity walk along the Camino in his memory, which Emilia called "one of the best things" she’s ever done.

"This cancer isn’t anywhere near talked about enough," Emilia stressed. Pancreatic Cancer UK states it is the "deadliest common cancer," with over half of patients dying within three months of diagnosis. Approximately 80% are diagnosed only after the cancer has spread, making treatment impossible.

open image in gallery Andrzej and his wife, Suzanne Bielecki ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Scarlett echoed: "It’s not a cancer that people really talk about." Emilia concluded: "If Andrzej had got diagnosed any sooner, I don’t know if it would have really changed how long he had left, but it would have given him so much more time to do more that he loved. He just didn’t have the time."