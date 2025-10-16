The problem with the latest ‘optimising’ health and wellness trend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you regularly scroll health and wellness content online, you’ve no doubt heard of optimising.

Optimisation usually means striving to make something the best it can be – the “optimal” version. A decade ago, it was mainly used to talk about workplace strategy, describing how a positive mindset might increase workers’ productivity.

But more recently it’s exploded in health messaging, not only among influencers and brands who want to sell us something, but also in government public health initiatives and research.

We’re now encouraged to optimise almost anything: our diets, sleep, brain health, gut biome, workout routines and even our lifespan.

This approach is often framed as the path to living a better, longer life, and it might seem empowering. But as a clinical psychologist and researcher, I believe the “optimisation mindset” has many of the hallmarks of perfectionism – a personality trait evidence links to poor mental health.

So, what do the two have in common? And what are some potentially healthier ways to approach things?

What we know about perfectionism

We don’t yet have much research about how adopting an optimisation mindset might affect mental health and wellbeing. But the negative effects of perfectionism are well established.

Perfectionism is a personality trait, meaning it’s stable over time. It involves the constant pursuit of high standards and achieving perfect outcomes. People with this trait are often very preoccupied by the fear of “getting it wrong”.

Perfectionism affects both men and women. It’s more common in people prone to anxiety, as well as high-achieving individuals such as students, athletes and academics.

open image in gallery Striving to achieve an optimal diet or workout routine can make people very worried about getting it wrong ( iStock )

People who have this trait are also more likely to have depression and low self-esteem.

And it’s one of the key features used to diagnose several mental health conditions, such as obsessive compulsive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder and eating disorders.

Many of the thought patterns and feelings that come with “optimising” resemble those in perfectionism. So while optimisation isn’t a personality trait like perfectionism, this mindset may still lead to worse mental health.

What optimisation and perfectionism share

1. Constantly pursuing high standards

This means constantly working towards a goal and focusing on improvement. For example, it’s not enough to simply sleep or eat “well” – we need to strive for the “perfect” night’s sleep, or follow a precise and restrictive diet.

2. Being preoccupied with results

Focusing on certain end goals can become a source of worry and rumination, where you constantly go over the same problems in your head. People may be preoccupied about not meeting their goals perfectly and experience an intense fear of failure.

3. Constantly checking performance

Optimising encourages us to continually measure results to see if we’re improving. For example, by tracking sleep data every night, monitoring muscle gain or counting calories. But these behaviours can increase stress and could even be a sign of health anxiety or obsessive compulsive behaviours.

About the author Catherine Houlihan is a Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology at the University of the Sunshine Coast. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

4. Procrastination and avoidance

People who have an intense fear of failure – of not doing something perfectly – often find starting a task overwhelming. This commonly leads to putting things off or avoiding them altogether. The pressure may be even more intense when we feel we have to “optimise” multiple areas of our lives at once.

5. Black and white thinking

This unhelpful habit is also known as “all or nothing” thinking. Everything is categorised into two opposing groups, with no middle ground. For example, your diet is either “healthy” (perfect and optimal) or “unhealthy” (imperfect and suboptimal). This type of thinking can intensify the fear of failure and avoidance that goes with it.

Finding balance

Some people will find an optimisation mindset helpful, and may not experience any negative effects.

But for others, focusing on optimising will likely carry risks of increased stress, anxiety and worse mental health. People with perfectionism, for example, may be more drawn to optimisation, which could then heighten this trait.

If you want to take a step back from optimising, you could try:

setting realistic goals by focusing on what’s measurable and achievable, rather than always striving for the best possible outcome

choosing goals that align with your personal values. For example, enjoying dinner out with friends and family, even if this means you won’t eat the “optimal” meal for health

taking breaks to reflect on what you’ve already achieved, rather than only focusing on the end point.

If you want to improve your health specifically, always consult with a qualified professional who will help tailor goals to your individual needs.

And if you’re really struggling with perfectionism, anxiety or poor mental health, it’s best to seek help. Your GP can help you identify the problem and recommend evidence-based treatments such as cognitive-behavioural therapy, which can help you reframe unhealthy thinking and behaviour.