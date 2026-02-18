Twin sisters orphaned as parents die from cancer nine months apart

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twin sisters who lost both of their parents within nine months of each other have opened up about their grief.

Ellen Goodwin, now 29, lost both of her parents to cancer in a nine-month period from 2021 to 2022.

She and her twin sister, Laura, took on caring responsibilities at home throughout their illnesses, and while they said they would do anything to keep them comfortable, it was difficult to intimately care for their mum and dad as their illnesses took hold.

However, Ellen, who lives in Lincoln, said support from Marie Curie’s home care team “made things a little less scary”.

They provided a listening ear and explanations for what was going on, as well as hands-on care support when they needed it the most.

open image in gallery Twin sisters Ellen and Laura ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Ellen and Laura’s dad, Ralph, was diagnosed with incurable neuroendocrine cancer – a rare cancer originating from nerve and gland cells in the body, most commonly in the digestive system or lungs – in December 2019.

A landscape gardener, Ralph, “loved being outside, and if he wasn’t doing gardening elsewhere, he’d be in the garden here,” Ellen said.

“He was so kind and funny, and had a great group of friends. He was just lovely.”

While Ralph’s cancer made him unwell, Ellen said he was “relatively okay” for several months following his diagnosis, having immunotherapy and chemotherapy, which prolonged his life.

However, just over a year later, in January 2021, Ellen and Laura’s mum, Jeannette, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

open image in gallery Ralph Goodwin ‘was so kind and funny’ ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“They were both going through chemo at the same time for that year, so it was a bit tough,” Ellen said, adding that the Covid lockdowns made it all the more painful.

While Ellen was living with her parents at their home in Lincoln and was caring for them there, Laura was living in London and was travelling back and forth to support them.

Jeannette, who worked as a hairdresser, was Ellen and Laura’s “best friend”.

“She loved a gossip,” Ellen said.

“She was just really chatty, and really funny and lovely… We’d always go out shopping and for a drink. We had a really good relationship.”

open image in gallery Jeannette Goodwin was her daughters’ ‘best friend’ ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Jeannette “declined quite quickly”, Ellen said.

The family went on holiday in August 2021, a trip that would be their last as a family of four, and when they returned home, Jeannette needed to have a stent fitted because “she wasn’t able to eat, she was struggling to keep anything down”.

Stents are used for people with oesophageal cancer to keep the oesophagus – which transports food and liquids through to the stomach – open, and can help improve swallowing when a tumour causes an obstruction.

Shortly after having her stent fitted, Jeannette ended up needing a hospital stay, returning home for around a week before she was admitted into her local hospice.

Jeannette died at the age of 60 in October 2021.

open image in gallery The Goodwins went on their last family holiday in August 2021 ( Collect/PA Real Life )

After Jeannette passed away, Ellen said Ralph “started to go downhill”. His condition worsened from January 2022, and after “a lot of trips to A&E”, he was admitted to Lincoln County Hospital in June 2022, where he stayed for two weeks.

After he was discharged, Ellen and Laura cared for him at home, with support from Marie Curie’s Urgent Hospice Care at Home team.

“It was hard,” Ellen said of this period.

“He was obviously sad as well. So having to deal with that, and him being unwell, trips to the hospital and everything…

“It was really scary. It was a scary time, and I think a lot of it now kind of feels like a bit of a blur.

open image in gallery Ellen (L) and her sister Laura cared for their dad Ralph at home ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“But you just have to do it. You just have to get on with it. There’s no other option, really.

“But definitely, without Marie Curie… You don’t think at that age that you’re going to have to face things like that, I had no idea what any of it would bring, but they definitely helped with knowing what was going to happen, what was coming, and helping us even afterwards, because as soon as someone dies, you’re like, ‘oh gosh, I don’t know what you’re meant to do’…

“I think it’s really important, because when you’re 25 years old, you don’t think you’re going to have to face something like this. And knowing that you’re not going to be on your own, and there are things that are there to help you and support you, I don’t genuinely know what you do without it…

“Not having that support, it would be hard.”

Ellen added that caring for her dad was “particularly hard”, because since her mum was in a hospice, she could “still kind of be a family member, still be there for them and just sit there and chat”.

open image in gallery The Goodwin family at Laura’s graduation ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“But for my dad, when he was at home, it was hard for us both – obviously, he wouldn’t have ever wanted us to ever have to do any personal care and stuff like that,” she said.

“But you just had to, and it was really hard. And it was hard to see him like that as well, to watch him pass away.

“He was such a kind, caring man and quite proud, and he would have never wanted us to have to do that for him. But obviously we wouldn’t ever not do something.”

Ralph passed away at the age of 61 in July 2022, after battling neuroendocrine cancer for two-and-a-half years.

In the aftermath of their loss, Ellen and Laura continued to be supported by Marie Curie’s team, as well as their family, friends, and their parents’ friends, who Ellen said have been “so supportive – they still come around now, all the time”.

open image in gallery Jeannette and Ralph Goodwin ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“I obviously was down at the time, but I’ve got a lot of friends and family to support me,” Ellen said, adding that she knows Marie Curie is still there for them “even now – if I needed it, then I know I would have somewhere to go”.

“Obviously, it’s been challenging at times, (but) running is like my escape from everything. That’s what I use,” she added.

“I’ve done quite a lot of fundraising for Marie Curie since, with different running challenges. I did the Dublin marathon in October, which was really good, and raised money for Marie Curie as well.

open image in gallery Ellen has been fundraising for Marie Curie to thank them for their support ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“I think that’s probably been quite a good focus for me, to have a goal, something to work towards, and also to give back to Marie Curie for everything that they did for us.”

If you’re living with a terminal illness or have been affected by dying, death or bereavement, Marie Curie can help. Visit mariecurie.org.uk or call the free Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309. To donate and support Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal this March, visit: Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil