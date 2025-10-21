How staying social later in life can benefit your brain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New research suggests that socialising could help to reduce the risk of frailty later in life.

Researchers from Newcastle University examined data on more than 2,000 men over the age of 65 who were assessed eight years apart.

The participants were asked questions on their social lives, including details of time spent with friends and family, volunteering, religious or social clubs, holidays and reading.

Results showed that those with higher social engagement at the start had a 31% lower risk of frailty, while those who increased their social activity over the eight-year period saw a 23% reduced risk.

These findings highlight how social connections can have massive benefits on our physical health, especially later in life, but what effects can staying connected have on our brain?

We spoke to Dr Steven Allder, consultant neurologist at Re:Cognition Health, who shed some insight on the topic…

Can staying social later in life help delay cognitive decline?

“Maintaining strong social connections later in life can help delay cognitive decline by keeping the brain active and adaptable,” explains Allder. “When we engage socially, we stimulate multiple brain regions responsible for language, memory, attention and emotion.

“This ongoing stimulation encourages the formation of new neural pathways, a process known as neuroplasticity, which helps preserve cognitive function and resilience as we age.”

What impact can socialising have on our memory?

Socialising later in life can play a significant role in supporting and even boosting memory, says the neurologist.

“Meaningful interaction engages several parts of the brain simultaneously, from the regions that process language and emotion to those that store and retrieve information,” explains Allder. “When we talk, listen and share stories, we are essentially giving the brain a workout, activating the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, which are vital for forming and retaining memories. This continual stimulation helps maintain neural connections and may even encourage the growth of new ones.

“Research has shown that older adults with frequent social contact tend to perform better on memory and cognitive tests, suggesting that an active social life can help preserve mental sharpness and slow age-related decline.”

Can socialising help improve any other cognitive processes?

“Beyond memory, socialising supports executive functions such as attention, problem-solving and decision-making,” notes Allder. “Engaging with others challenges the brain to adapt, process information quickly and manage multiple stimuli, similar to cognitive training exercises.

“Regular social activity helps preserve these skills, which are essential for maintaining independence and everyday functioning.”

Can regular social engagement help lower the risk of dementia?The neurologist highlights how growing evidence suggests that regular social engagement is linked to a lower risk of developing dementia.

“Social interaction stimulates the brain much like mental exercise, keeping neural circuits active and adaptable,” he explains. “It also helps regulate stress hormones and reduce chronic inflammation, both of which are associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline.

“People who maintain close relationships and engage frequently in social or community activities are more likely to stay physically active, mentally stimulated and emotionally balanced, all of which contribute to long-term brain health. While socialising alone cannot prevent dementia, it forms a crucial part of a holistic prevention strategy alongside a balanced diet, regular exercise, good sleep and lifelong learning.”

What impact can socialising have on our mood and stress levels?

Positive social interactions, especially face-to-face, trigger the release of happy hormones, promoting feelings of trust, connection and happiness.

“Positive social interaction releases oxytocin and endorphins. hormones that promote relaxation, lower cortisol levels and improve mood,” says Allder. “Feeling connected also provides emotional support during stressful times, buffering the brain against the harmful effects of chronic stress, which is known to impair cognitive performance.”

Can socialising positively impact our mental health later in life?

Maintaining an active social life in all stages of life can have a profound positive impact on mental health, says the neurologist.“Regular interaction with friends, family and community provides emotional support, reduces loneliness and reinforces a sense of belonging, all of which are essential for psychological wellbeing,” says Allder. “Social connections stimulate the release of mood-enhancing neurotransmitters such as serotonin and oxytocin, which help regulate stress and promote feelings of calm and happiness. They also encourage purpose and routine, both key factors in maintaining mental resilience as we age.

“Studies consistently show that older adults who stay socially engaged report lower rates of depression and anxiety, greater life satisfaction and improved overall quality of life compared with those who are socially isolated.”