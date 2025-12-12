11 New Year’s resolutions family experts want parents to make

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the New Year approaches, many people will be thinking about resolutions they can make to improve their life in 2026.

But for children’s lives to improve next year, it’s their mums and dads who need to make the resolutions – and experts at the nation’s family charities and parenting groups have their own ideas about what those should be.

Here’s what they suggest for parents’ New Year resolutions…

1. Remember what really matters

Louise Burke, editorial director at Netmums, says: “As we step into a New Year, many of us feel the pressure to do more than ever before. The noise around modern family life can be deafening, and it’s so easy to feel like you’re falling short. But what if this is the year we flip the script?

“Instead of adding more to our plates, take things out, letting go of guilt, comparison, the endless shoulds and must-dos. When we strip things back to what really matters – the smiles and cuddles, the laughter and simply getting through to a peaceful bedtime – that’s where family life feels lighter, and far more joyful.”

2. Reach out to someone touched by pregnancy or baby loss

Jen Coates, director of bereavement support services at the baby-loss charity Sands, says: “One of the most common things bereaved parents tell us is that no one talked about their loss or their baby. This can leave them feeling lonely and isolated.

“Talking about pregnancy and baby loss can be as simple as using their baby’s name, asking how they are, letting them know you’re there to support. Ask how they’d like to remember their baby over the coming year. Do they want to talk about their baby?

“So, if you do one thing differently in 2026, please make it finding the words to talk about pregnancy and baby loss so we can help break the silence together.”

3. Rethink your child’s phone options

Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts says: “We hear daily from parents stuck between two bad options: handing over a full smartphone before their child’s ready, or cutting them off from the social and practical tools their peers are using. So my resolution for families is to rethink the first-phone milestone entirely.

“Instead of accepting that a full-fat smartphone is the only option, consider solutions that match your child’s developmental stage – whether that means a simpler device or a set-up that lets you stay in control of what they can do online.”

4. Get clued-up on toy safety

Katrina Phillips, CEO at the Child Accident Prevention Trust, says: “Make this the year you get clued-up on what toys are most dangerous for your little ones. Cheap toys bought from online marketplaces are much more likely to be unsafe. Avoid water beads, small magnets or toys with accessible button batteries, as they can wreak havoc if a child swallows them. Trust your instincts and check toys over. If in doubt, put them out of the house.”

5. Remember bodies come in all shapes and sizes

Umairah Malik, clinical manager at the eating disorders charity Beat, says: “Every January there’s an abundance of unhelpful messaging to look a certain way, which can have a negative effect on self-esteem and body image.

‘We’d encourage families to make a positive change in 2026 and champion the message that bodies come in all shapes and sizes – perhaps through having an open conversation together or making a commitment to steer clear of dieting talk.”

6. Seek help and know your rights

Jane van Zyl, CEO at the working parents’ charity Working Families, says: I’d encourage parents and carers to seek help, especially when everything feels overwhelming. There are a number of trusted charities that can support you in checking whether you’re receiving all the benefits and entitlements available.

“If you’re experiencing difficulty with your employer around getting the flexibility to manage your caring responsibilities, please contact our legal advice service. Being aware of your workplace rights, and feeling empowered to use them, is a vital tool everyone should carry with them into the New Year.”

7. Attentive, loving care means familyAnna Feuchtwang, CEO of the National Children’s Bureau, says: “At this time of year, when we’re surrounded by reminders of the importance of families being together, it can be hard if that isn’t what your life’s like. There are more than 100,000 children in the UK care system, and every one of them will have their own experience of what an ideal family might look like.

“For the adults in those young people’s lives, this is a good time to think about how you can pay attention to the children you’re caring for. Listen to what they’re telling you, find ways to give them real choices, even if it’s small things like seeing their siblings more often, or giving them a gift they weren’t expecting. You may not be able to change the system on your own, but you can make changes to their world.”

8. Fewer sugar hits, healthier smiles

Dr Nigel Carter, chief executive of the Oral Health Foundation, says: “We’re encouraging families to make a simple New Year’s resolution: reduce the number of times teeth are exposed to sugar each day. Every sugary snack or drink triggers an acid attack on teeth, so cutting down the frequency of sugar is just as important as cutting down the amount.

“A really easy way to protect the whole family’s smiles is to keep sugary foods and drinks to mealtimes only, rather than grazing on them throughout the day. It’s a small change that makes a big difference – helping children and parents start 2026 with stronger, healthier teeth.”

9. Add sleep-supporting foods to family meals

Vicki Beevers, CEO of The Sleep Charity, says: “Good sleep isn’t just about routines – it’s also linked to what we eat. Certain foods help the body produce melatonin and serotonin, which support restful sleep. A great resolution is to include more sleep-friendly foods in family meals – affordable options like bananas, oats and wholegrain bread are excellent choices. Tinned beans and lentils are also budget-friendly and packed with magnesium, which helps relax muscles.

“Instead of expensive snacks, try a sliced banana on toast, or a small bowl of porridge with a sprinkle of seeds. Swap sugary treats for a handful of unsalted nuts, or a slice of wholemeal toast with nut butter. These simple, affordable changes can make a big difference to sleep quality and wellbeing for the whole family.”

10. Help children feel listened to

Barry Laker, service head of Childline London, says: “We know how powerful it can be for children when they feel listened to, and by resolving to take the time to explore regularly what’s going on for your child, you’ll also be creating a safe space for them to share any worries. Try to encourage discussion of a range of issues, including online safety, bullying, and their mental wellbeing, making it clear no topic is off limits.”

11. Connect with each other

Daniella Abraham, head of volunteering at the parenting charity NCT, says: “Becoming a new parent can be a challenging time, but connecting with others in your local community can be a great way to support each other. Call a friend who recently had a baby, and pop over. Ask how they are and listen without judgement. Whether through friendships, family networks, or local groups, feeling connected can help parents to share their experiences, ease isolation, and build resilience.”