The hotdog necessity that’s a home run for heart and brain health

No ballgame is complete without a hot dog - and arguably, neither is America’s fast-food favorite without mustard.

But while the hot dog may not be the healthiest thing on the menu, the condiment - which comes in nearly 20 varieties - is packed with health benefits,

"Mustard seeds are tiny but mighty, packed with flavor and full of health benefits," registered dietitian Sapna Punjabi told marthastewart.com.

Along with a spread, mustard is also sold as seeds and in a powder. These contain Omega-3s, good fats that have been tied to improving heart, brain and joint health.

The body does not produce enough of these essential nutrients, and deficiencies have been linked to increases in heart disease and cancer, according to Harvard Medical School.

open image in gallery Mustard has been an American condiment favorite for decades. But it’s not just tasty - it also helps to safeguard our health ( Getty Images )

And, that’s not all. Omega-3s are also a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as eye-protecting vitamin A, immune health-guarding selenium, the cell-forming B vitamin folate and bone-strengthening phosphorus, calcium and magnesium.

That’s why getting Omega-3s from food is so important. The Cleveland Clinic recommends 1.6 grams of Omega-3s for men and 1.1 grams for women.

Just a tablespoon of yellow mustard contains more than 2 grams of unsaturated fats, with Omega-3s making up about 0.6 grams.

Omega-3s and mustard are also tied to reduced blood sugar levels. A teaspoon of wholegrain mustard cut blood sugar levels nearly in half for three pre-diabetic patients in the U.K., according to the Pilgrims’ Friend Society. A study conducted by Indian researchers in 2019 found similar benefits for 24 diabetic rats.

And when it comes to weight loss, the condiment can kick up the flavor without a lot of calories. A teaspoon, or a single-serving size packet, of mustard has around 3 calories. The dry powder has the same amount.

“Mustard can be utilized as a condiment which is low in calories and can help with weight management/control by enhancing flavor as an alternative to many high-calorie sauces, marinades and dressings,” registered dietitian Lon Ben-Asher told USA Today.

open image in gallery Mustard has been used to cook for thousands of years. But it was also an ancient remedy for cold and flu ( Getty Images/iStock )

The spice has been used in cooking since at least 3000 B.C., and the ancient Sumerians would rely on the spice to “mask” the taste of rotting food.

It was also used medicinally as an antiseptic and to treat colds and flu, Carol Johnston, a professor at Arizona State University, explained.

But it wasn’t until the turn of the 20th century, that yellow mustard was first made by George French and his brother Francis in Rochester, New York.

Made using ground up white and brown mustard seeds, French’s Classic Yellow Mustard was served as an enticing and eye-catching addition to hot dogs at the St. Louis World’s Fair. Added turmeric powder is what gives yellow mustard its bright yellow-brown hue.

Nearly 300 million Americans use yellow mustard as a condiment today.

There are 18 known types of mustard which suit all occasions. Wholegrain mustard is great with charcuterie, paired with brie and salami. Honey mustard makes any bagel bite complete. Dijon is perfect with a liverwurst spread.