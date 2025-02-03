As mpox vaccine centres open across England, here’s who is eligible for a jab

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mpox vaccination programme has been expanded across England with the opening of 12 new sites, ensuring nationwide access to jabs for those at higher risk of infection.

Previously limited to 19 locations in London, Brighton, and Manchester, the expanded programme now covers every region in England.

This move comes after the UK confirmed its first case of the clade 1b mpox strain in October, distinct from the strain circulating at low levels since 2022.

The government also proactively secured additional vaccine doses in September to bolster the country's defences against the virus.

While the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed the risk from mpox remains low, the aim is to increase and broaden access to these jabs.

What is mpox?

open image in gallery An illustration of an Mpox virus

“Mpox (previously known as monkeypox) is a rare infection most commonly found in parts of central and east Africa,” says Dr Michael Brady, national advisor for LGBT Health at NHS England, and consultant in Sexual Health and HIV at Kings College Hospital in London.

“Mpox can be passed on from person to person through any close physical contact with mpox blisters or scabs.

“Once infected with mpox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.”

What are the symptoms?

open image in gallery Mpox causes a blistering rash

“The first symptoms of mpox include a high temperature, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen glands, shivering, exhaustion and joint pain,” says Brady. “A rash usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms and can be on any part of the body.”

Mpox can develop into more serious conditions, particularly in certain immunocompromised individuals because they are more likely to experience severe symptoms and complications.

“While most cases of mpox are mild, individuals with weakened immune systems, pregnant people, or those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk for severe complications,” says Dr Bruno Silvester Lopes, lecturer in microbiology at Teesside University, and researcher in pathogen spread and molecular epidemiology.

“Potential complications include secondary infections, where bacterial infections can occur in lesions or blisters due to scratching or improper care.

“And, in rare cases, the infection can lead to systemic complications like sepsis.”

How can the symptoms be treated?

“Use over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to reduce fever and alleviate body aches,” advises Lopes. “Keep the rash clean and covered to prevent infection and avoid scratching to reduce the risk of scarring and further infection.”

If symptoms flare up, it’s also important to stay hydrated and see your GP.

“Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, especially if experiencing fever or if the rash affects eating or drinking,” recommends Lopes. “Consult your GP to seek medical advice for specific treatment options, and to discuss the potential use of antiviral medications if symptoms are severe.

“And, most importantly, follow isolation guidelines to prevent spreading the virus to others until you are no longer contagious.”

How does the vaccine work?

“Mpox is caused by an infection with the mpox virus, so the mpox vaccine can give good protection against the virus. It is given as an injection,” explains Brady. “Most people will be offered two doses of the vaccine at least one month apart. Some people only need one dose.”

Who is eligible for the vaccine?

open image in gallery

“You may be eligible for the mpox vaccine if you’re a man who has sex with men and have multiple partners, participate in group sex, or attend sex-on-premises venues,” says Brady. “Staff at these venues may also be eligible.

“If you have had contact with someone who has mpox, the mpox contact tracing team will contact you. They will check your risk of catching mpox and tell you if you need an mpox vaccine.”

How many sites across England are now offering it?

The new vaccine centres are located in:

Birmingham

Nottingham

Sheffield

Sunderland

Hull

Leeds

Liverpool

Blackpool

Southampton

Bristol

Exeter

Hatfield, Hertfordshire

This is in addition to 19 sites which are already operating in London, Greater Manchester and Brighton.

“We expect the number of locations to increase further as more sites become available,” adds Brady.

Do you have to book an appointment to get vaccinated?

“If you’re eligible you need to book an appointment – you can find a site listed on the NHS online site finder – some allow you to book online or you can contact the site directly,” explains Brady. “You do not need to be registered with a GP.

“If you meet the eligibility criteria please come forward and get protected. Simply search on the NHS website to find the vaccination site closest to you.”