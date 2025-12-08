How to tell if you have an Mpox skin rash and other symptoms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says a new strain of mpox has been found in England.

Experts say the infection, found in a person who had recently returned from Asia, is the latest evidence for how the virus is circulating globally and evolving.

So what is mpox, and should we be worried about it?

What is mpox?

“Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a rare infection most commonly found in parts of central and east Africa,” says Dr Michael Brady, national advisor for LGBT Health at NHS England, and consultant in Sexual Health and HIV at King's College Hospital in London.

“Mpox can be passed on from person to person through any close physical contact with mpox blisters or scabs.

“Once infected with mpox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.”

open image in gallery The virus is ‘zoonotic’ ( Alamy/PA )

Dr Jon Roberts, professor of Health Protection at the University of the West of England, said mpox was “first seen in the late 1950s in laboratory monkeys with a human case noted in 1970”.

“The virus is ‘zoonotic’ – meaning it can affect different animals, including humans, although cases in humans have been rare.”

What are the symptoms?

“The first symptoms of mpox include a high temperature, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen glands, shivering, exhaustion and joint pain,” says Brady.

“A rash usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms and can be on any part of the body.”

The rash then progresses from flat lesions to raised bumps, then fluid-filled blisters, which are often mistaken for chicken pox, and finally, scabs that eventually fall off.

Mpox can develop into more serious conditions, particularly in certain immunocompromised individuals, because they are more likely to experience severe symptoms and complications.

open image in gallery Rash and blisters on a hand from a mpox infection ( Alamy/PA )

“While most cases of mpox are mild, individuals with weakened immune systems, pregnant people, or those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk for severe complications,” says Dr Bruno Silvester Lopes, lecturer in microbiology at Teesside University, and researcher in pathogen spread and molecular epidemiology.

“Potential complications include secondary infections, where bacterial infections can occur in lesions or blisters due to scratching or improper care.

“And, in rare cases, the infection can lead to systemic complications like sepsis.”

Who is most at risk?

Dr Kathryn Basford at ASDA Online Doctor said those most at risk are “in close contact with someone with mpox, including household members, sexual partners, as well as healthcare workers, men who have sex with men, people with weakened immune systems, and individuals in regions where mpox is spreading.”

“People who have recently travelled to, or who have been in close contact with someone who has recently travelled to, areas of central or east Africa where there are outbreaks of mpox, are at higher risk of catching mpox.”

How can the symptoms be treated?

“Use over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to reduce fever and alleviate body aches,” advises Lopes. “Keep the rash clean and covered to prevent infection and avoid scratching to reduce the risk of scarring and further infection.”

If symptoms flare up, it’s also important to stay hydrated and see your GP.

“Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, especially if experiencing fever or if the rash affects eating or drinking,” recommends Lopes. “Consult your GP to seek medical advice for specific treatment options, and to discuss the potential use of antiviral medications if symptoms are severe.

“And, most importantly, follow isolation guidelines to prevent spreading the virus to others until you are no longer contagious.”

How likely am I to catch it in the UK?

“The risk to members of the public in the UK is low,” clarifies Roberts.

“Returning travellers from countries experiencing cases should be mindful and report symptoms to a healthcare professional, especially if they have been in direct contact with a known or suspected case.”

Should I be worried about mpox while travelling?

“It is important to follow general advice on safe travel to the country visiting,” says Roberts. “If travelling to an affected country, there are specific precautions recommended and can be found on the NaTHNac website.

“Anyone travelling to work in healthcare in an affected country should register with the UKHSA returning workers scheme.“