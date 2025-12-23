Mum who spent eight years fighting mouth cancer celebrates Christmas without disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother who thought she would not live to see another Christmas after being diagnosed with mouth cancer is celebrating being cancer-free.

Clare Davis-Eaton, 51, from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, found a lump on her neck “the size of a frozen pea” in December 2015 and, after further tests, she was diagnosed with metastatic base of tongue cancer, which spread to her lymph nodes in March 2016.

The community support officer underwent a “horrendous” six-week course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment before she went into remission in November 2016 – saying it felt like “Christmas had come early”.

Then Clare found another lump on her neck in June 2019 and was informed three months later that the cancer had returned to her lymph nodes, which were later removed during an operation.

She began more chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but was unsure whether she would make it to Christmas – opting to put up her tree in October that year instead.

open image in gallery Clare was first diagnosed with cancer in March 2016 ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Clare remained “determined” and “positive” to pull through, and, in August 2024, on her 50th birthday, she was given the news that she was officially cancer-free.

Clare said her family, including her son, Dominic, 31; her daughter, Georgia, 29; her mother, Helene, 69; and her grandmother, Eunice, 97; “played a massive part” in her cancer journey, and she also credited Macmillan Cancer Support for keeping her “afloat”.

“I’m so appreciative to be able to have Christmas with my family because, in 2019, I didn’t think I was going to see it,” Clare said.

“Going through cancer twice has taken me back to the meaning of Christmas and what Christmas is all about.

“It’s not the presents under the tree, it’s who is around it.

“You can’t buy happiness, you can’t buy your health – those gifts are priceless.”

open image in gallery Clare had an operation to remove the affected lymph nodes ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Clare was first diagnosed with base of tongue cancer in 2016 after finding a lump “the size of a frozen pea” on her neck.

She went to the doctors in December 2015 and was referred for further tests, including a biopsy, in January and February 2016.

Upon being told “it’s cancer” on March 11 2016, Clare said it “broke her whole world”.

Clare said the cancer was also metastatic, and it had spread to her lymph nodes at the time of her diagnosis.

She started a six-week daily course of radiotherapy, Monday to Friday, accompanied by one day of chemotherapy throughout – describing the process as “horrendous”.

“It wasn’t just scary for me, it was scary for my kids,” she said.

“It takes everything out of you, the chemo made me feel sick, I was drained.”

open image in gallery Clare was told she is officially cancer-free in August 2024 ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Clare finished her last round of treatment on June 15 2016, and went into remission on November 23 2016, saying it felt like “Christmas had come early”.

“It wasn’t an easy journey and I had to keep going back for more checks – but it was amazing, I felt on top of the world,” she said.

She added her feeding tube, which she used throughout her treatment, was removed just before Christmas that year, and her ability to eat and swallow had not yet returned.

“Christmas wasn’t the same – I couldn’t eat meat, I couldn’t do the dinners, I had no finances to do Christmas because of all the knock-on effects,” she said.

“But it showed me that Christmas is about the people you share it with, not what presents you’re opening.”

In June 2019, Clare said she was feeling “knackered” all the time and she discovered another lump on her neck.

After seeing her doctor and explaining her symptoms, Clare was referred for further scans and tests for about three months, and she was informed the cancer had returned to her lymph nodes in September 2019.

open image in gallery Clare tried to remain 'positive' during her second round of treatment ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Clare then underwent an operation to remove the affected lymph nodes on the right side of her neck.

Unfortunately, the procedure did not remove all the cancer cells, Clare said, but she added her oncologist pushed for her to receive further treatment.

“They don’t normally do a second round of radiotherapy on the same place, so I was so privileged,” she said.

When weighing up her treatment options, Clare said she was told there was a “20 per cent chance” the radiotherapy treatment could kill her.

“I asked what would happen if I didn’t undergo any treatment and I was told, ‘six months’,” Clare said.

“I didn’t want the rest of that sentence – it could have been six months until I started to feel unwell – but I just said, ‘where do I sign?'”

Clare said she felt “so poorly” and “so bad” during her second round of chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, which lasted another six weeks.

open image in gallery Clare said Christmas 'is about the people you share it with' ( Collect/PA Real Life )

“At the time, I felt like I couldn’t do it, I was just ready to give up,” she said.

“I didn’t think I was going to see that Christmas, to be totally honest.

“If I saw it, I felt it would be my last.”

She added that she put up her Christmas tree in October that year.

“It was a real fancy one that snowed from the top – we had a real daft day playing Christmas music full blast and watching movies,” she said.

Clare said she tried to remain “positive” and she was hospitalised for the last three-and-a-half weeks of her treatment.

“I was determined to fight and get home for Christmas no matter what,” she said.

Clare finished her treatment on December 9 2019, and she rang the bell in hospital to mark the occasion – but she said her treatment side-effects “peaked all over Christmas”.

open image in gallery Clare has a newfound appreciation for life ( Collect/PA Real Life )

On Clare’s 50th birthday, on August 23 2024, she was told she was officially cancer-free.

“It was a present no one could buy,” she said.

“After spending eight years fighting, in one way or another, it was a very bizarre feeling.”

Clare now lives with some side effects from her treatment, and she struggles to swallow food, she can have choking risks, and she “can’t enjoy” flavours.

“I don’t mind having side effects; they’re my free gifts because I’m here to have them,” she said.

She added that she continues to receive mental health support, as she said her cancer journey has “affected every step” of her life.

“Cancer isn’t just a physical illness, it’s a mental illness as well,” she said.

Main symptoms of mouth cancer NHS Symptoms of mouth cancer can affect any part of your mouth, including the gums, tongue, inside the cheeks, or lips. Symptoms can include: a mouth ulcer in your mouth that lasts more than 3 weeks

a red or white patch inside your mouth

a lump inside your mouth or on your lip

pain inside your mouth

difficulty swallowing

difficulty speaking or a hoarse (croaky) voice

a lump in your neck or throat

losing weight without trying

“It does have positives in that it brings life appreciation – I now know tomorrow isn’t a given, it’s a privilege.”

Due to her health, Clare said she had to leave her job as a community support officer for those with learning disabilities, where she worked for 10 years.

She said she misses the job “massively”, but she equally enjoys working at a local pub.

She also now volunteers for Macmillan Cancer Support, and she praised the charity for the help and advice they provided to her throughout both diagnoses.

“Macmillan came into my life when I was at my lowest, they kept me afloat and they’re still in my life now,” she said.

“They were also there for my family and no one was forgotten about – what they do is amazing and I just can’t say enough about them.”

Macmillan is there to provide essential support to people living with cancer across the UK through its Support Line (0808 808 00 00), chat service, online community and Macmillan centres.

For more information and support, visit: community.macmillan.org.uk