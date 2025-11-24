Man’s gut feeling about tonsillitis leads to shocking cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A London man has highlighted the crucial role of intuition after his persistent unease about recurring tonsillitis ultimately led to the discovery of a tumour hidden beneath his tongue.

Pawel Chmura, a 32-year-old front of house co-ordinator for a marketing agency, began investigating his tonsil issues towards the end of 2023.

“It all started from something entirely different. The year before I was diagnosed with mouth cancer, I was having issues with my tonsils," he said.

“Every time I came back from holiday I was suffering from tonsillitis, and there are only so many times you can take antibiotics before you start asking questions.”

Initial tests and swabs at his GP yielded no answers, so Mr Chmura sought specialist opinions in his continued search for clarity.

This persistence eventually led to a referral to an infectious disease expert in early 2024, who identified a suspicious anomaly on an MRI scan.

open image in gallery Pawel Chmura had recurring bouts of tonsillitis

“When I had a call to discuss the results, the specialist said, ‘your tonsils are fine, but we found something on the image which I think you need to speak with someone else about’,” Mr Chmura said.

“I was referred to have an ultrasound and a fine needle biopsy, but because of the location of the lump, which was under the tongue and fairly close to the jaw, they couldn’t do the biopsy. I was getting quite nervous at this stage.

“Afterwards, I found a surgeon who specialised in mouth issues on Bupa’s website and called them and they decided to remove the lump and send it for a biopsy.

“I was invited to a follow-up appointment two weeks later and me being very, very optimistic as always, I thought it would be fine. But when I walked in saw the doctor and nurse, I felt like something was off straight away. We sat down and they said ‘listen, unfortunately it’s a cancer’.”

According to a report by the Oral Health Foundation, mouth cancer is one of the UK’s fastest-growing cancers, with cases up 38 per cent in the past decade.

Once Mr Chmura’s mouth cancer diagnosis was officially confirmed, he felt reassured as there was a clear action plan for him.

open image in gallery Pawel taking a selfie with his parents

His main concern was how to share the news with his parents.

“The only thing I focused on was how to tell my parents and how to organise them to fly over here from Poland,” he said.

“Obviously, you never want to hear over the phone that your only son has cancer. They were pretty devastated, but I reassured them that I had the best care possible and that we just needed to hope for the best.”

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon Raf Niziol was the lead consultant throughout Mr Chmura’s cancer journey, and the surgery involved removing the floor of the mouth, a neck resection, and a forearm tissue transplant.

A tracheostomy was also performed to manage post-op swelling.

Mr Chmura described the days following the surgery as a “blur”.

open image in gallery Pawel Chmura on holiday in Paris

“It’s very weird going back to the time when I was in ICU, because I was on so many painkillers that everything feels like a blur,” said Mr Chmura, who had the surgery at Cromwell Hospital in April 2024.

“But, at the same time, there are specific moments which I feel like I remember very well.

“For example, the first night after the surgery, I was having trouble sleeping. As the anaesthesia was wearing off, I had these awful dreams and kept waking myself up.

“Laying there and hearing the beep, beep, beep in the hospital wasn’t really nice, so I played the radio on the TV, as music is the thing which usually grounds me.”

Although Mr Chmura returned to work three months after the surgery, he admitted that the fear of the cancer returning still lingers.

“The type of cancer means that I need to have yearly test scans and in this particular case, there is quite a high chance of recurrence in the lungs,” he said.

“So, although the thought of that is not the centre of my mind, it’s always there.”

open image in gallery Mr Chmura is now on a quest to live life to the fullest

He also had to relearn how to use his tongue following the major operation.

“My tongue doesn’t feel as flexible as it once was and I can no longer stick it out,” he said.

According to Neil Sikka, director of dentistry at Bupa Dental Care, dental professionals can play a vital role in identifying abnormalities in the mouth – including potential signs of cancer.

“During routine check-ups, we perform a cancer screening examination and are well-placed to spot early signs of mouth cancer and refer patients for further investigation when needed,” he said.

After the unexpected turbulence of 2024, Mr Chmura said his mindset has dramatically shifted, and he has been on a quest to live life to the fullest.

“I’ve named 2025 as the year of making dreams come true,” he said.

“I have put in a lot of effort to enjoy this year, and I think that’s my new life motto, to kind of do whatever I want.

“I want to try and get as much out of life as I can, because I could have possibly been dead at 30 if the surgery went wrong.

“I have travelled a lot, I’ve seen Lady Gaga in Barcelona and ate a lot of nice food. So yeah, it was quite a busy year for me.”

He wanted to share his story to encourage others to keep pushing for answers if they feel like something is wrong with their health.

“If there is a worry about anything, just go and have it checked, because if I didn’t push, god knows when we would have found it,” Mr Chmura said.