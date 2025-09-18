NHS staffer now forced to work extra shifts to cover cost of Mounjaro

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An NHS healthcare assistant who successfully shed six stone on Mounjaro has said rising costs of the medication will mean she’ll have to undertake additional shifts.

Carly Stokes, 40, from Colchester, Essex, reached a peak weight of 14 stone (88.9kg) in 2021.

Standing at 5ft 2in, she attributed this to early menopause, which triggered profound low moods and emotional eating, leading to bingeing that left her feeling "disgusting".

The mother-of-two, to Penny, nine, and Megan, 15, described having no self-esteem and avoiding public outings.

open image in gallery Ms Stokes lost 6 stone using Mounjaro ( Collect/PA Real Life )

Her turning point arrived in 2022, following a pre-diabetes diagnosis, prompting her to seek a significant lifestyle change. She credits Mounjaro with curbing her "binge" eating habits.

Ms Stokes tried to eat healthier but ended up “bingeing” on takeaways and chocolate, so in September 2024, inspired by NHS colleagues, she began using Mounjaro – a weight loss injection medication which makes you feel fuller for longer and therefore less hungry.

Over the next year, she said she lost six stone (38.1kg), has reversed her pre-diabetes and is now feeling more confident than ever.

Carly said her jab, which she pays for privately, will increase from £229 a month to £319, but she wants to keep taking it to maintain her weight as she fears she will “go back to (her) old ways” without it.

Carly told PA Real Life: “The price increases aren’t great, especially when you’re on an NHS wage – we’re not rich.

“To cover the costs (because of the increases), I’ll just have to probably do an extra shift to cover that, so it’s not ideal.

“I feel sorry for the people who are halfway into their journey of losing weight and now they’re going to have to pay a lot more money.

“I’ll just have to put some more hours in at work – the jab has just given me the willpower I needed to lose weight and I think if I came off it, I’d end up spending the money on takeaways and chocolate and go back to my old ways and gain a load of weight.”

open image in gallery Ms Stokes says her weight loss has given her a new lease of life ( PA )

In 2021, Carly reached her heaviest weight of 14 stone (88.9kg), wearing size 16 to 18 clothes, and had an obese BMI of 35.8 after being diagnosed with early menopause earlier that year.

She said: “I had lots of hot flushes, and your mood can be very low, which meant I emotionally ate and it was just not very nice at all.”

At the time, Carly typically skipped breakfast and ate “relatively healthy” meals during the day, but in the evenings she would feel “depressed and binge” on takeaways and chocolate almost every day.

“I felt disgusting, I couldn’t really look in the mirror and I avoided it,” Carly added.

“I didn’t want to be seen out in public.”

open image in gallery The NHS worker says Mounjaro helped her curb her binge eating habits ( PA )

Carly went through phases of “trying to eat better” and resisting binges, but she would always end up letting old habits creep back in.

She also avoided holidays and did not take her children swimming as she was “terrified” of wearing a costume in public.

In 2022, she said she was diagnosed as pre-diabetic, which made her realise she needed to “snap out of it” and change her lifestyle.

“I care for a lot of people with diabetes, and I can see the effects that it has on the body,” she said.

“I felt a bit embarrassed about my weight at work really.

“I tried to lose weight again but nothing really worked.”

In September 2024, Carly decided to try Mounjaro after seeing many of her NHS colleagues lose significant weight using the medication.

Carly chose to buy the jab privately, through Voy, as she had heard it was “very hard to get on the NHS”.

Voy is a weight loss service that prescribes Mounjaro and provides weight loss coaching from doctors, nutritionists and health specialists.

open image in gallery Ms Stokes, who is just 5”2, was about 14 stone at her heaviest ( PA )

“When I started taking it, it was the strangest thing, I just didn’t want to binge, I just didn’t get that urge,” she said.

“It was like magic.

“I only ate when I was hungry, I just didn’t have food noise anymore.

“I did lose a bit of hair from the weight loss, but I think taking vitamins has helped.”

She said her weight loss was “steady”, at around 2lbs (0.9kg) a week, with her typically eating one “big meal” a day, such as chicken and vegetables, with healthy snacks like fruit and raw vegetables.

But, she has struggled with nausea throughout her weight loss journey – to help with this, Carly began wearing Sea-Band anti-sickness wristbands.

She added: “I injected yesterday and the bands do make you feel better, I get a bit nauseous otherwise.

“I used to get a bit of an icky tummy, you feel a bit sick, and the bands take the edge off.”

Carly has shared her weight loss journey on Instagram, under the handle @our.essex.homelife, where she has gained more than 13,000 followers.

“I share what I’m eating and what it’s been like on Mounjaro and I’ve had people start taking it because of that and seeing how well I’ve got on with it,” Carly added.

The starting dose for Mounjaro is 2.5mg once a week for four weeks, increasing to 5mg once a week, and can go up to 7.5mg, 10mg, 12.5mg and 15mg, the NHS says.

open image in gallery Ms Stokes’ weight-loss journey has not been smooth sailing, with the NHS worker detailing how she struggled with sickness throughout

She is now taking either 10mg or 7mg each month to maintain her weight loss, which has been prescribed by professionals at Voy and in accordance with her weight loss journey.

Carly now weighs eight stone (50.8kg), is no longer pre-diabetic, wears a size eight, and has a healthy BMI of 20.5, and said she feels “more confident” in herself.

“I’m not breathless any more and I’m not hiding away any more,” Carly said.

“I feel content in my own skin.

“I haven’t got any holidays booked yet, but I wouldn’t have a problem with wearing a swimming costume now.”

Carly said her August 10mg dose cost £229, but Mounjaro manufacturer Eli Lilly has announced a price rise of up to 170% in the UK from September.

A spokesperson for Eli Lilly said: “We are working with private providers on commercial arrangements to maintain affordability and expect these to be passed onto patients.

“We also want to work in partnership with the Government to expand NHS access for eligible patients, building on the commitments in the Government’s 10 Year Plan.”

Her next jab, via Voy, will cost £319, according to their website.

Looking ahead, Carly said she will continue treatment, even if it means working an extra shift each month.

She said: “More people should be able to take it without a doubt, it’s incredible.

open image in gallery Her jabs will now cost about £300 pounds a go, but Ms Stokes says she will continue treatment despite the extra cost

“I’ve only ever seen good things from the people who I know.

“There’s a lot of hospital admissions with obesity-related illnesses, so I think it could help the NHS if they made it more accessible.

“I feel strongly because of what I do, and I feel it needs to be widely available for people who struggle with eating.”

Dr Earim Chaudry, chief medical officer of Voy, said: “We understand that recent manufacturer price rises have had an impact on many patients.

“At Voy, we’re committed to ensuring our patients have access to the best possible care.

“For patients who are looking for a suitable alternative, Wegovy delivers similar results at a more accessible price point, and our team is ready to discuss a seamless transition to a more cost-effective plan for patients.

“Ultimately, medication is only one part of a successful weight loss journey.

“For lasting results, we believe a holistic approach that includes ongoing professional coaching, bespoke guidance, and comprehensive clinical support is essential.

“In providing this support, patients feel empowered to achieve and maintain their health goals for the long term.”

NHS England was contacted but declined to comment as the story discusses privately bought Mounjaro.

For support, visit: www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk.

