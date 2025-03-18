The unspoken anxieties of new motherhood: What mums really need to talk about

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Becoming a mother brings a flurry of questions, but some of the most crucial aspects of new motherhood remain shrouded in silence.

While practical advice on breastfeeding and sleep schedules abounds, deeper anxieties often go unaddressed, perpetuating the myth that motherhood should come naturally.

"Most new mums feel worried about addressing certain issues because there’s an incorrect belief that women should take to motherhood naturally or instinctively," says Dr Nihara Krause, consultant clinical psychologist and founder of Stem4, a mental health charity for parents and young people.

"Motherhood is a life transition like any other, with huge responsibility and change."

This pressure to conform to an idealised image of motherhood can be particularly challenging for those with a history of mental health issues or perfectionistic tendencies, Dr Krause says.

Amina Hatia, midwifery manager at Tommy's, a pregnancy and baby charity, agrees.

“It can sometimes feel as if we’re surrounded by ‘perfect’ images of parents with newborns, but the reality is usually much messier – and new mums shouldn’t feel afraid of sharing that reality with friends and family,” she says.

Experts in perinatal care highlight several key issues that new mothers often hesitate to discuss, even when they desperately need support and reassurance.

These unspoken anxieties, ranging from emotional vulnerability to the challenges of physical recovery, deserve open conversation and understanding.

open image in gallery Many new mothers experience anger and intrusive thoughts ( Getty/iStock )

1. Anger and intrusive thoughts

Many “unhelpful stigmas” perpetuate the myth that new mums should enjoy every moment, which isn’t realistic, warns Sally Bunkham, director of communications and partnerships at the perinatal mental health charity PANDAS Foundation.

She says: “We know people find it hard to talk about lesser-known symptoms and feelings like anger, rage and intrusive thoughts (unwanted thoughts that might pop into our mind).”

Such thoughts and feelings are common, she says, and she urges new mothers experiencing them to seek support.

2. Damage ‘down below’

Up to nine out of 10 women who have a vaginal birth for the first time will have some kind of tear or graze or an episiotomy (when a doctor or midwife makes a cut between the vagina and anus during childbirth), says Ms Hatia.

“The physical changes your body goes through during pregnancy and childbirth don’t magically reverse themselves as soon as you’ve had your baby, and it’s important everyone is more honest about that.”

And with an episiotomy or tear wounds, she explains: “These are usually minor and heal quickly but in some cases, where there’s more significant damage, the effects can be devastating.

“We don’t talk enough about how to cope with that.”

open image in gallery Many women experience mental health problems during pregnancy ( Getty Images )

3. Mental health problems

At least one in five women will experience mental health difficulties during pregnancy and the early years after giving birth, says Karen Middleton, head of campaigns and policy at the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

“Despite being the most common complication of pregnancy in the UK, many women don’t feel able to talk about their mental health,” she explains, saying that 70 per cent of women hide or downplay their symptoms.

“This shows stigma remains a huge concern which stops women from speaking out and being able to access help,” she says.

“To help tackle fear and stigma, we need support for mental health to be as much a part of maternity care as monitoring the physical health of mothers and babies.

“This means women should be asked about their mental health sensitively and routinely by healthcare professionals at every appointment.”

4. Coping with a new baby after previous pregnancy loss

The stress of new parenthood can be particularly difficult for those who’ve had a baby after a previous pregnancy loss, Ms Hatia points out.

“You might feel very guilty for having any negative thoughts about sleepless nights or struggles with breastfeeding, when you’ve longed so much for your baby,” she says.

“Having a rainbow baby after a loss can also bring a mix of emotions – joy after the birth of this baby, but also a deep sadness for the baby you never got to hold. It’s a tough balance, and it’s not always talked about, but it’s okay to feel both, and you don’t have to celebrate without acknowledging the pain.

“The crucial thing is to know you’re not alone. If you’re experiencing a particular emotion or physical difficulty as a new mum, it’s pretty much guaranteed that others are going through the same.”

open image in gallery Adjusting to being a mother can take time ( Getty/iStock )

5. Adjusting to change

Getting used to motherhood can take time and needs support, stresses Dr Krause.

“There’s the joy of welcoming new, but also a secret pain of loss, whether it’s a change to practical issues such as freedom, finances, sleep or body confidence, or adjustments to identity, confidence or spousal/relationship roles.

“Talking about these with supportive people or a professional to cope if it feels difficult is helpful.”

She says each new development will need adjustments, and while talking to other new mums can sometimes help, occasionally it can be competitive and, as a result, unhelpful.

She says new mums should bear in mind this is a stressful, anxious time, and such feelings may cloud their perspective.

“Be aware of your own insecurities, and reach out to people you know to be supportive and will listen, be non-judgmental and understand.

“Put away any guilt and see parenthood as a time to explore and adjust to discovering a new you.”